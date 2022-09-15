WARP Adds David Lynch as VP of Growth

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WARP, a tech-enabled network of cross-docks and carriers specializing in middle-mile solutions, today announced the hire of David Lynch as Vice President of Growth.

The logistics veteran brings a background and knowledge in driving revenue growth and directing the operations for a successful SaaS-technology logistics company, having spent the past five years at LineTen Logistics. WARP is currently on a fast growth trajectory and Lynch's addition follows shortly on the heels of WARP's announcement of Bill Bence as head of sales and Amber Crosby as head of client success.

Lynch will be primarily responsible for accelerating market growth and WARP's overall brand recognition. Yet his approach to creating a company narrative and identity that connects with customers will encompass very little of the traditional marketing approaches that mainly focus on classic advertising metrics. Instead, Lynch is leaning on building peer connectivity to build a story about WARP that he will communicate through pillars of education. That will include but not be limited to podcasts, content that supports buyers in understanding the space, and what to be aware of whilst sharing WARP'S approach. The biggest strength Lynch brings to WARP is his energy and willingness to use an arsenal of creative concepts to generate informed interest.

"We have this incredible product team and incredible leadership that are trying to solve some of the problems facing shippers in the middle-mile," Lynch said. "The leadership at WARP have done a great job in bringing people together who are willing to go to the end of the world to make this work and be successful."

The company uses its proprietary technology to analyze a variety of data points, such as shipping lanes, rates, and consolidation points, to give shippers unparalleled visibility of their loads. The customers are provided with real-time tracking, which helps streamline communication between carriers and customers. WARP has built a unique customer success team that combines an extensive background in middle mile solutions alongside an open-minded approach to technology assimilation, making them unique in logistics.

ABOUT WARP

WARP is a modern freight network bringing peace of mind to shippers. With its heterogeneous fleet of 53-footers, box trucks, and sprinter vans, WARP offers customers the right vehicle for every load based on their speed, price, and service preferences. By pairing proprietary tech with a broad network of carriers and cross-docks, WARP automatically optimizes middle-mile routes through a single integrated platform, giving shippers unparalleled visibility of their loads. Whether it's a direct store delivery, warehouse-to-warehouse transfer, or linehaul injection into carriers, WARP customers receive real-time tracking and status updates along with dedicated support every step of the way.

Stephanie Levinson Warp press@wearewarp.com