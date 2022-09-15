Third Annual Insider Risk Summit Finalizes Speaker Roster with Experts from Accenture, Gartner, MITRE Insider Threat Research & Solutions, Palo Alto Networks and Rapid7

Registration remains open for fully virtual event taking place Sept. 27-29, 2022

On-demand session content accessible for 30 days post event exclusively through Summit portal

Security practitioners attending live and on-demand sessions are eligible for CPE credits

Today, the Insider Risk Summit™ team announced the final wave of cybersecurity thought leaders in the speaker lineup for its third annual event, taking place on Sept. 27-29, 2022. Speakers rounding out the roster include experts from Accenture, Gartner®, MITRE Insider Threat Research & Solutions, Palo Alto Networks and Rapid7. To hear the sessions live or on-demand for 30 days following the summit, register now for the fully virtual event, which is free to attend.

The Insider Risk Summit, the industry's leading conference on Insider Risk Management (IRM), brings together security leaders and practitioners and industry experts to learn, interact and share best practices in the IRM space. More than just one moment in time – the Insider Risk Summit is a community of organizations and security professionals that understand collaboration, productivity and enablement of users while meeting data security challenges.

IRM is a modern approach to data security for the hybrid-remote world that mitigates user-driven data exposure events, whether malicious, negligent or accidental in nature. The IRM category is now formally recognized by Gartner, IDC and Forrester.

During the event, attendees will explore new strategies to detect and mitigate insider threats to data, holistically shift organizational thinking about Insider Risk and build security-aware cultures without standing in the way of employee productivity. Returning to Insider Risk Summit for a second time are Dave Bittner, producer and host of The Cyberwire, serving as the Insider Risk Summit host, and Carl Wockner, award-winning vocalist and musician, delivering an off-the-cuff live looping musical experience to close out the first day of the event.

The Insider Risk Summit is an annual event held in September during National Insider Threat Awareness Month #NITAM. Security practitioners attending sessions live or on-demand within 30 days of the event are eligible to earn CPE credits.

Dr. Mary Dziorny, Security Consulting Manager, Accenture: ‘The Secret Recipe to Measuring Impactful Training Programs'

Beth Miller, Senior Insider Risk Advisor, Code42 ® : ‘Blind Spots with Beth'

: ‘Blind Spots with Beth' Tyler Farrar, CISO, and Gianna Driver, CHRO, Exabeam: ‘Successful Partnering for Insider Risk Management'

Paul Furtado, VP Analyst, Gartner: ‘A New Look at Insider Risk'

Dr. Deanna Caputo, Chief Scientist – MITRE Insider Threat Capabilities and Senior Principal Behavioral Psychologist, MITRE Insider Threat Research & Solutions: ‘Unveiling the MITRE Insider Threat Framework Initiative'

MJ Knudsen, Cortex Strategic PreSales Engineer, Palo Alto Networks: ‘Automating Insider Risk with Cortex XSOAR & Code42'

Jason Hart, Regional Chief Technology Officer, Rapid7: ‘Operationalizing Cybersecurity for Measurable Risk Reduction'

Raj Samani, Senior Vice President & Chief Scientist, Rapid7: ‘Insiders for Hire: How Ransomware Groups Gain a Foothold'

For additional information on the full lineup of keynote and breakout session speakers, go to the Insider Risk Summit agenda or speakers pages.

Insider Risk Summit attendees will have opportunities to network, take in product demos, meet with sponsors or attend educational sessions and discussions. This year again, the event expects to draw:

C-suite executives focused on Information security, security, risk and compliance (CISO, CSO, CRO, CCO).

Security architects rethinking the security stack in the context of Zero Trust and SASE.

Insider Risk, insider threat or insider trust functional leaders.

Incident responders and security analysts.

HR and legal professionals involved in internal investigations and IP litigations.

To register and learn more about the Insider Risk Summit, visit insiderrisksummit2022.com.

About The Insider Risk Summit

The Insider Risk Summit, the industry's leading conference on Insider Risk Management (IRM), brings together security leaders and practitioners and industry experts to learn, interact and share best practices in the IRM space. In 2021, more than 3,000 security professionals attended the event, which is held annually in September during Insider Threat Awareness month. For the most up-to-date news about the Insider Risk Summit and the IRM community, go to insiderrisksummit2022.com or follow along on Twitter.

