Value Stream Management Consortium Releases Latest State of Value Stream Management Report

DENVER, Colo., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Value Stream Management Consortium has released its latest annual report, The State of Value Stream Management 2022 can be downloaded for free at https://www.vsmconsortium.org/the-state-of-value-stream-report-2022

Key findings:

A 16% increase in respondents piloting or implementing Value Stream Management Platforms (VSMP) since the last report ( July 2021 )

) 10% increase in respondents aligning to explicitly named value streams

6% increase in respondents measuring organizational outcomes

Aggregating through a dashboard to obtain data about value stream flow is the most popular method, despite a 7% decrease in the practice

"It's very rewarding putting together this year's report and seeing the green shoots emerging as VSM crosses the chasm—I hope people will enjoy reading it as much as we've enjoyed writing it," said Helen Beal, Chair of the Value Stream Management Consortium. "It's becoming very apparent that VSM ways of working lead to higher performing organizations and I'm excited to have this opportunity to work with our members and the wider community on establishing implementation patterns and surfacing successes that will lead to global improvements."

This year's report follows the flow of the value stream management (VSM) implementation roadmap. The report identifies trends across the adoption pathway.

Some of the new topics covered in this year's report include metrics patterns in different industries, definitions of lead and cycle time, and what value really means.

"Our second round of research compares this year to last year in a way representing the flux of changes, advances, the challenges, and opportunities within Value Stream Management," said Eveline Oehrlich, co-lead researcher and Industry Analyst and Chief Research Officer. "VSM significantly enriches collaboration and aligns the various teams across both business and technology. It should be part of any product and service strategy. We have seen a growth in adoption but there is still plenty of room to reach its full potential."

"We are seeing forecasts of greater VSM adoption over the next few years," says Rupert Field, the report's editor and VSMC learning leader. "While VSM ties agile and DevOps movements together to make sense to a business, leaders and teams often hold differing views on their maturity with modern ways of working. This report casts bright light onto the true state of the industry and shows how teams and leaders can work together to move forwards."

Contact:

Helen Beal, Chair, Value Stream Management Consortium

+1 (484) 521-9608 | +44 7545 376284

helen.beal@vsmconsortium.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/value-stream-management-consortium-releases-latest-state-of-value-stream-management-report-301625566.html

SOURCE Value Stream Management Consortium