Skincare Market Expected to Reach US$ 230.21 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR 8.1% value during 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period 2022-2032, the skincare market is expected to grow at a value of 8.1% CAGR, according to Future Market Insights. By the year 2032, the global market for skincare is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 230.21 Bn.



Personalized things are becoming increasingly popular among Americans. Serums, creams, and moisturizers supplemented with natural components are projected to enjoy significant demand over the forecast period, owing to increased consumer preference for skincare products. Such products are thought to be more efficient and to have less or no negative side effects, which increases their appeal among clients.

Face creams and moisturizers are growing more popular throughout the world as people become more conscious of their physical appearance and concerned about skin disorders and skin cancer. Furthermore, as a growing number of clients opt for cruelty-free product lines due to their increased concern for animal protection and the environment, the demand for vegan or plant-based component combinations in these items has increased.

Rising consumer demand for self-care and personal hygiene products, as well as a desire for natural and healthy ingredients, are creating an appealing opportunity in the skincare sector. Concerns about the adverse effects of chemicals on the skin, such as irritation, skin allergies, and dullness, have increased the demand for herbal ingredients in skin care products.

Due to its larger consumer base and robust consumption, the United States maintains the largest share of the North American market. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, an increasing number of Americans are investing in preventative measures such as skin cleansers and hand sanitizers. Consumers in the United States are willing to pay a higher price for a more youthful appearance, as well as brighter and healthier skin. Such increasing preferences will propel the overall skin care market growth during the projection period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2022, the global skincare market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 131 Bn.

In 2022, the hand sanitizers category by product type is expected to occupy a 65% market share.

By form type, the liquid segment is projected to hold a global market share of 36% in 2022.

The US skincare market is expected to gain a global market share of 71% in 2022.

The Chinese region is expected to grow rapidly with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2032.

During the forecast period, the UK market for skincare will exhibit a 7% CAGR.

"Globally increasing demand for sunscreens, face creams, and body lotions is likely to boost market growth over the predicted period. Furthermore, skin issues associated with post-Covid situations are expected to drive market expansion even further." comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Market participants are focusing their efforts on strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate expansions to increase their market position.

To expedite innovations in healthcare and infection control, PDI inaugurated its New Global Headquarters in Bergen County, New Jersey, in 2021. The objective was to create a new multi-functional platform to aid in continued advancements in infection prevention.

Shiseido Co., Ltd. has announced the release of ULTIMUNE Power Infusing Concentrate III in Japan in 2021, a refresh of the renowned serum ULTIMUNE Power Infusing Concentrate N. The product will be available in around 380 locations nationwide as well as on its beauty website watashi+.

Beiersdorf AG's NX NIVEA Accelerator will expand into China in 2021, choosing the top five firms for a new programme in Shanghai. The firm has signed a partnership agreement with Tmall, China's largest e-commerce platform, and wants to work with beauty startups on indie brands, beauty technology, personalization, and platform marketing techniques with a high degree of digitalisation.

Key Players:

3M Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Ecolab

Gojo Industries, Inc.,

Beiersdorf AG's NX NIVEA

Whiteley Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Carroll Clean

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Galderma laboratories, L.P.

PDI, Inc.

Betco Corporation

Pal International

PSK Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Metrex Research, LLC.

Unilever

Steris Plc.

Procter & Gamble

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global skincare market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product (skin cleansers, hand sanitizers, surgical scrubs, skin conditioners), form (liquid, gel & lotions, wipes, spray & foams), end-user (hospitals , clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, reference laboratories, rehabilitation centers, long term care centers, critical care centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academics and research institutes, homecare settings) and regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

