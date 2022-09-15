MC2 Announces CEO Retirement and Succession Plan

Richard McAdam Announces Plan to Retire as Chief Executive Officer with the Elected Successor Being Don Lee

MC2, an MCH Group company, has announced today its Chief Executive Officer, Richard McAdam, will retire from his role with Don Lee pegged as the company's next CEO.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005181/en/

Florian Faber, Group CEO of MCH Group states, "After months of searching and vetting candidates for the CEO role, we are thrilled and excited to see Don lead the way for our counterparts at MC2." He continues, "Filling in the void that Rich will leave behind is no easy task. His dedication to the success of MC2 and MCH Group was instrumental through some of the most difficult times in our industry's history, so I will forever be grateful to Rich McAdam."

Having been with MC2 for the past 18 years, Rich McAdam's tenure with the company will conclude on March 31, 2023. Prior to this date, Rich's daily operations will remain the same as he continues his duties as CEO while ensuring the succession plan set in place is successfully implemented for the better of the establishment, its workforce, and loyal customers.

Regarding his successor, Rich states, "I've always said, to be the best at your job means to do better than your replacement and the same goes for Don's appointment as the next CEO." Rich continues, "I couldn't be more thrilled with his hire and stand by this decision as I'm confident he'll take this company to new heights."

Prior to joining MC2, Don Lee spent the last 20 years with the Publicis Groupe, the third largest communications group in the world. Don was selected as Publicis Experiences CEO in 2014 where he led the Groupe's Live Events and Experiential Practice throughout North America.

Don brings over 25 years of leadership in the live events and experiential industry, advising many of the most innovative and successful brands in the world. During the initial stages with MC2, Don will co-champion the CEO role as of December 2022, with Rich McAdam acting as an advisor until March 2023.

Regarding his move, Don states, "MC2's incredible team, client roster, and commitment to operational excellence pave the way within the industry. Rich and the MC2 Leadership team were able to navigate the pandemic in a way that prepared the company and its clients for accelerated growth and success into 2023 and beyond,"

He closes with, "I could not be more excited to be joining this remarkable company at such an important time with events roaring back to life."

About MC2

Every brand has a story to tell. At MC2, we believe experiences grow brands. Unforgettable live and virtual interactions are authentic occasions to share stories. Sharing establishes the interplay that nurtures bonds of trust. And trust is the heart of a strong brand.

Creating meaningful engagement and deepening relationship is the language we speak and the foundation of all we do. As storytellers, we work with you to activate your brand's essential elements that have an impact and influence progress toward your objectives. Our passion is building experiences where audiences become as excited about your brand as you are.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005181/en/