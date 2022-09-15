MS therapies market Recorded 21.6% CAGR Growth Rate in 2026 Top Factors Responsible for the Rapid Growth

MS therapies marke

MS therapies market is segmented into type, route of administration, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into immunosuppressants and immunomodulators.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Significant rise in number of pipeline drugs is a key factor that contributes toward the growth of the global multiple sclerosis therapies market along with increase in patient base suffering from multiple sclerosis. Furthermore, surge in number of patient assistance programs and similar initiatives undertaken by the government of various countries are anticipated to further boost the demand for multiple sclerosis therapies in coming future.

The global multiple sclerosis therapies (IVA) industry garnered $22.99 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $28.00 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in number of pipeline drugs, surge in patient population, and rise in number of patient assistance programs (PAPs) drive the global multiple sclerosis therapies market. However, unspecified etiology of the disease restrains the market growth. On the other hand, the introduction of disease-modifying drugs and usage of off-label drugs will create new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1438

Covid-19 Scenario-

According to the National MS society's National Medical Advisory Committee, the decisions regarding disease modifying therapies should be collaboratively taken between the person with MS and his healthcare provider during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the basis of their expert advice the society recommends that people with MS should follow CDC guidelines along with additional information for people at risk for serious illness from COVID 19. People with MS should continue DMTs and discuss precise risks with their MS healthcare provider before stopping a DMT.

On the other hand, the pharmaceutical providers all over the world are tackling the situation in terms of production to meet essential requirements. Moreover, the medicinal and other requirement for therapies may witnessed either shortage or delay due to disruption in the supply chain.

The Immunosuppressant segment to maintain its lead status-

Based on type, the immunosuppressant segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total share of the global multiple sclerosis therapies market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to their beneficial effects for patients suffering from relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). The immunosuppressant suppresses the autoimmune attack in the patient's body and prevents relapses.

The oral segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period-

Based on route of administration, the oral segment contributed to the highest market share with more than two-fifths of the global multiple sclerosis therapies market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to significant therapeutic advances in the new orally administered drugs approved for the MS treatment.

North America to maintain its dominant by 2026-

Based on region, North America, accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global multiple sclerosis therapies market in 2018, owing to rise in U.S. FDA approvals for medications used in the treatment of MS and improved healthcare system in this region. However, LAMEA is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the high prevalence of MS in the Middle East countries.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1438

Leading market players-

Bayer AG

Biogen

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

ABBVIE INC.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

SANOFI

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market

South Korea Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market

Singapore Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market

China Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market

Indonesia Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market

Australia Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market

Taiwan Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of 'Market Research Reports' and 'Business Intelligence Solutions.' AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.