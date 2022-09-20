TimeSaved Rebrands As ActivateStaff

ActivateStaff's new logo

The friendly new brand represents the company’s evolving technology

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than five years of serving the staffing industry, TimeSaved has announced that it has rebranded as ActivateStaff. The name change is accompanied by a major redesign of the brand, welcoming a friendly and assured new look.

“We still aim to save people time and always will, but it’s about so much more than that. It’s about bringing freedom and flexibility to the world of work and empowering people to build better businesses and lifestyles,” said ActivateStaff CEO Rohan Jacob. “We believe technology has the power to help agencies activate their workforce and all the possibilities that lay ahead for the industry.”

The company ensures that the rebranding has not impacted the product and the future they are building for their customers and the staffing industry. Jacob explains, “In fact, it’s quite the opposite. The product has been evolving so rapidly that it’s driven us to evolve our brand.”

ActivateStaff looks forward to growing beyond TimeSaved’s more formal brand and will be presenting the new look during this upcoming conference season.

“Adoption of platforms like ours have skyrocketed in the last few years, and we’re excited to continue this journey,” Jacob Said. “Our customers push us every day to create better solutions, and we will continue to pursue our mission: to build the ultimate staffing technology, built for the way people want to work.”

Visit www.activatestaff.com to explore the new look.

About ActivateStaff: ActivateStaff reimagines the way agencies attract, connect and deploy their temporary workforce. Their proprietary staffing platform technology gives candidates a future-forward job search and placement experience.

Media contact:

Jenn Martin

jmartin@activatestaff.com

1-833-438-8463 x 706