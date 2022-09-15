North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Size, Share, Key Players, Industry Growth and Opportunity 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the North America active pharmaceutical ingredients industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Overview:

The North America active pharmaceutical ingredients market reached a value of US$ 72.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. Active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) represents the biologically/synthetic active component of a finished pharmaceutical product. It is produced by various processes, such as recombinant DNA, fermentation, chemical synthesis, isolation, and recovery from natural sources. API in a drug is used explicitly for diagnosis, curing, mitigation, or prevention of human health issues. It has a direct effect on correcting, restoring, or modifying the physiological functions of the body. As a result, API has widespread applications in the pharmaceuticals industry pertaining to central nervous system disorders, diabetes, oncology, neurological conditions, cardiovascular, respiratory illnesses, etc.

North America active pharmaceutical ingredients market Trends:

The rising geriatric population and the escalated prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer and diabetes, are among the primary factors propelling the North America active pharmaceutical ingredients market. Besides this, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to increase the expenditure on overall healthcare of individuals is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the extensive research and development (R&D) activities by the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers to produce better-quality APIs that have a direct effect on the safety and efficacy of the drug are also catalyzing the market across North America. Apart from this, the elevating product demand in biologicals that exhibit high potency and ability to treat diseases beyond the range of small molecule medications is anticipated to bolster the North America active pharmaceutical ingredients market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Report Scope of North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market:

Report Features Details

Base Year of the Analysis 2020

Historical Period 2015-2020

Forecast Period 2021-2026

Units US$ Billion

Segment Coverage Drug Type, Manufacturer Type, Synthesis Type, Therapeutic Application, Country

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the North America active pharmaceutical ingredients market report, along with forecasts for growth at the regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on drug type, manufacturer type, synthesis type and therapeutic application.

North America Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

Key Regions Analyzed

United States

Canada

Mexico

Analysis for Each Country

Market by Drug Type

Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Market by Manufacturer Type

Captive Manufacturers

Merchant API Manufacturers

Innovative Merchant API Manufacturers

Generic Merchant API Manufacturers

Market by Synthesis Type

Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Innovative Synthetic APIs

Generic Synthetic APIs

Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Market by Drug Type

Innovative Biotech APIs

Biosimilars

Market by Product Type

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Cytokines

Others

Market by Expression System Type

Mammalian Expression System

Microbial Expression System

Yeast Expression System

Others

Market by Therapeutic Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular and Respiratory

Diabetes

Central Nervous System Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Others

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Structure

Key Player Profiles

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

