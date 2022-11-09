Submit Release
KokTailz has created an open world of opportunities for businesses to take advantage of

KokTailz is a dating platform created to be user centric. With the founder’s focus being to carefully understand what a lot of users want.

KokTailz came to life, merging unique features of different market players to make an app that offers a whole new experience.”
— Sean Trotter

UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KokTailz is designed to be an all-inclusive platform for dating and social networking among people based on their location and dating preferences. Leveraging on the weaknesses of the existing market players, the mobile app is a sophisticated system that enables people to find and introduce themselves to potential connections over the Internet. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

KokTailz, whose within the top dating apps, is a great platform for businesses because of its unique approach compared to tons of other platforms in the industry. KokTailz is focused on keeping a service that best serves its users to the best of its ability. A lot of users switch between services over a period due to certain features they could not get, thereby sacrificing their current app for another, and the cycle continues. But with KokTailz, the platform is offering users a lot less reasons to want to switch to another service by providing for their most desirable needs.

This would in turn favor tons of businesses looking to advertise and promote their services because KokTailz would have a more loyal user base which promotes repeat business and a more targeted customer base. With online dating being the category with the highest number of available services and the highest number of users. It is made up of online services that offer a platform on which its members can flirt, chat, or fall in love.

With around 50 million people using dating apps or websites in the United States alone, businesses are exposed to people with several types of interest on a single platform. This would promote diversified business advertisements for businesses that have had to use different means to gain attention to their services. Koktailz is among the free dating apps.

