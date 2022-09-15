Herbal Tea Market global industry analysis, share, statistics, trends, opportunities and forecasts by 2025

Increase in population alongside rise in disposable income are some driving factors determining the growth of the herbal tea market in the forthcoming years.

POTLAND, UNITED STATE, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herbal tea is an infusion of a variety of leaves, fruits, flowers, roots associated to roughly any edible, non-tea plant. It is ordinarily referred to as tisanes in Europe and few other areas of the world. Since, it is not derived from the Camellia sinensis plant (i.e. the plant used to produce black, green and oolong tea), herbal tea is not essentially a true tea. It is emerging as a new trend with the rise in health consciousness among people.

The herbal tea market in segmented based on raw material, flavor type, distribution channel, packaging, and region. Based on raw material, the market is classified into green tea, black tea and yellow tea. By type, the market is divided into Chamomile, Peppermint, Lemongrass, Ginger, Hibiscus, and fruits. Based on packaging, the market is categorized into loose tea, paper pouches, tea bags, plastic containers, and aluminum tins. Based on distribution channel, the herbal tea market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The surge in popularity of herbal tea over the past several decades is attributable to not only their vibrant flavor, but also its mental and physical health benefits. In ancient days, herbal blends were used for their competence to invoke spiritual awareness and enable consumers to reap its physical benefits. However, eventually consumers started drinking herbal tea merely for its wonderful taste and aroma. Depending upon the type of herbal tea, consumers can extract numerous benefits such as overcoming sluggishness, aiding digestion, soothing joint pain, or sleeping better.

Herbal tea if simply considered as a natural alternative to prescription medicines, could be a crucial factor in growing its consumption contemporarily. Since many people face lack of sleep due to several reasons, herbal tea can be used to overcome this issue, hence driving the market growth. Increase in population alongside rise in disposable income are some driving factors determining the growth of the herbal tea market in the forthcoming years.

The major players operating in the Herbal tea market include Tielka, Mountain Rose Herbs, Tega Organic Teas, Terra teas, Arbor teas, Tetley, Indigo herbs, The Indian Chai, Twinings, and Organic India.

