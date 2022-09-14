Submit Release
Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde and Minister for International Development Cooperation Matilda Ernkrans to participate in UN high-level week in New York on 19–23 September

SWEDEN, September 14 - Minister for Foreign Affairs Ann Linde and Minister for International Development Cooperation Matilda Ernkrans will visit New York to participate in the high-level week, known as UNGA Week, in connection with the opening of the UN General Assembly on 19–23 September.

The overriding issue when world leaders meet in New York will be Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the extensive regional and global consequences that the war has brought. Other high-priority issues for the Swedish delegation will include the climate, food security and humanitarian issues, education and health. In addition, Sweden has a clear focus on actively promoting human rights, democracy and the rule of law, as well as gender equality in times of backsliding in these areas.

An overall Swedish priority during the week is also, through participation, to stand up for the UN Charter and the rules-based international order, which is particularly important in light of Russia’s aggression and at a time of increased geopolitical tensions.

