EPC to review budget, revolving fund use plans, contracts at Sept. 20 meeting

DES MOINES— The Environmental Protection Commission will review the DNR’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget request and will be asked to approve several contracts as well as plans from the State Revolving Fund at its Sept. 20 meeting.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in DNR’s second floor north conference room, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines. The public can also attend via video conference or by phone. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/rzo- uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter the PIN code of 484 733 354 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to Alicia Plathe at DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

Commissioners will be asked to approve the DNR’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget for operating appropriations before the agency’s proposed budget is submitted to the Iowa Department of Management by Oct. 1.

In addition, commissioners will be asked to approve proposals for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Intended Use Plans for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023. The CWSRF Program finances publicly owned wastewater and sewer facilities, stormwater management projects and nonpoint source control practices for water quality. The DWSRF Program provides loans to public water supply systems for treatment, storage, distribution and transmission projects.

Commissioners will be asked to approve these contracts:

Three-year contracts with AECOM Technical Services and Atkins North America, Inc. to provide floodplain mapping services for the development of flood risk management data, and potentially, Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) in specified Iowa watersheds and counties.

Contracts with Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. for program management and community engagement and risk communication floodplain mapping services for the DNR’s Floodplain Mapping Program, and to develop and deliver three specific training modules and materials aimed at local floodplain managers and officials.

One-year contract with the United States Geological Survey to assist the DNR in collecting real-time surface water flow and water quality concentrations.

An amendment to a contract with the University of Iowa Office of the State Archaeologist to establish additional funding to allow for completion of tasks outlined in the original contract without extending the time of performance previously allowed.

Two-year contract with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship to update the Stormwater Manual with additional chapters on design criteria for stormwater improvement practices.

Find the complete agenda and more information under Environmental Protection Commission.

Commissioners include: Harold Hommes, chair, Windsor Heights; Stephanie Dykshorn, vice chair, Ireton; Amy Echard, secretary, Farmersburg; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Ralph Lents, Menlo; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.