Lutron Electronics to Build Manufacturing Facility in Virginia, Creating 200 Jobs in Hanover County

RICHMOND, VA—Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Pennsylvania-based Lutron Electronics, the trusted global leader in lighting control, automated shading solutions, and intelligent fixtures, will invest $28.3 million to build a manufacturing facility in Hanover County. The 145,000-square-foot facility in Ashland will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity and create approximately 200 new jobs.

“Lutron Electronics is pioneering lighting technology in the 21st century, developing innovative products that save energy and set the company apart from its competitors,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are proud that Lutron is growing its presence in Hanover County with a new manufacturing operation and creating 200 high-quality jobs that will boost Virginia’s economy and our robust manufacturing sector.”

“As Lutron Electronics expands its domestic and global reach, a Hanover County manufacturing location offers the strategic location, infrastructure, and workforce needed to accommodate continued growth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “The Commonwealth of Virginia is proud to support the company’s expansion and strengthen our long-term corporate partnership.”

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Hanover County community and further supporting our global customers with increased manufacturing capacity,” said Lutron President Ed Blair.

“Lutron has been a fixture here in Hanover County, Virginia for many years. It is exciting to see them invest in a manufacturing facility in our industrial park along Lakeridge Parkway and to have quality jobs created for the citizens of Hanover County and the Greater Richmond Region,” said Faye Prichard, Ashland District Representative for the Hanover County Board of Supervisors. “Due to our favorable business climate and low cost to do business, we continue to see significant growth in the cultivation of our existing businesses, which we recognize are the backbone of our community.”

“Lutron’s nearly $30-million investment into a new manufacturing center is amazing news for Hanover County and Virginia,” said Senator Ryan McDougle. “Lutron’s investment in Hanover is testament to the pro-business environment our county and state have worked so hard to create. We owe thanks to Lutron for this expanded commitment, which will bring 200 new jobs to Hanover.”

“I am thrilled by the fantastic news of Lutron Electronics’ $28.3 million expansion to the current manufacturing facility in Hanover County,” said Delegate Buddy Fowler. “This expansion will create 200 new jobs for Hanover residents and helps confirm the fact that Hanover County and Virginia is a great place to do business. Keeping the businesses we have is just as important as attracting new investment, which is why maintaining our positive business climate is so very important. Thank you, Lutron Electronics, for choosing Hanover County!”

A family-owned company founded in 1961, Lutron Electronics manufactures lighting controls, automated shading solutions, and intelligent lighting fixtures for residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Coopersburg, PA, the company offers more than 15,000 energy-saving products, sold in 100+ countries. In the U.S. alone, Lutron products save an estimated 10 billion kWh of electricity, or approximately $1 billion in utility costs per year. The company’s early inventions – including the first solid-state electronic dimmer invented by Lutron founder, Joel Spira, are housed within the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History archives in Washington, D.C.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Hanover County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $250,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Hanover County with the project. Funding and services to support Lutron Electronics’ employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.