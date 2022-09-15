Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) Market Research Report | USD 14.49 billion by 2030 with a CAGR 26.5%

Public Key Infrastructure Industry

The public key infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, organization size, and vertical.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in applications of public key infrastructure and increase in number of cyber fraud attempts have boosted the growth of the global public key infrastructure market.

The global PKI market was pegged at $1.40 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $14.49 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Increased cyber-attacks during the Covid-19 pandemic and growing awareness about data privacy amongst users are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Major industry players such as - Thales, Entrust Datacard, Digicert, Manageengine, Microsoft, Hid Global, Google, Amazon Web Services, Appviewx, and Venafi

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to increase in need to ensure continuous compliance of data security across the enterprise. However, the global public key infrastructure market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption rate of public key infrastructure solutions and services, increase in trust on online seller and customers, and surge sin instance of malware and file-based attacks.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 300 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14600

By deployment mode, the cloud segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around four-fifths of the global public key infrastructure industry, owing to paradigm shift in the deployment methods from on-premise to cloud-based models. However, the on-premise segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 28.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By component, the services segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period, as they offer support for the right functioning of software solutions. However, the hardware security modules segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global public key infrastructure market, owing to rise in the frequency and complexity of data security threats.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/14600

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic increased the demand for public key infrastructure due to rise in web and online engagement.

• Moreover, organizations demanded security solutions to secure their online business operations and consumer data.

• The pandemic compelled several brick-and-mortar store-based business to adopt online platforms, which increased the demand for public key infrastructure.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14600

The market numbers are verified by means of numerous data triangulation techniques. Additionally, reliable industry journals, accurate press releases from trade association, and government websites have also been revised for producing exclusive industry insights.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Server Operating System Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

