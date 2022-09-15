Professional Hair Care Market Valuation Worth $26,242.7 Million by 2026, Registering At a CAGR of 4.6% | AMR

Professional Hair Care Market 2019-2026

According to a new report, The global professional hair care market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

Facial appearance & look among the young as well as aged consumers, which results in the growing demand for professional hair care products among the consumers globally” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Professional Hair Care Market by Form and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The global professional hair care market size was valued at $18596.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $26,242.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Fluctuation in hair style trends, rapid increase of disposable income, and rise in air pollution in developed regionsdrive the growth of the global professional hair care market. However, hazardous chemical ingredients and high cost of the product hinder the market growth. On the other hand, developing economiesare anticipated to offer new opportunities in the coming years.

The hair coloring segment in the professional hair care market is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rise in social media including Instagram as well as increase in celebrity influence has contributed toward rise in awareness about fashion trends related to hair color such as gray & pastel color specifically among the young consumers.

In addition, golden Ombore hair color, rose blonde hair color, gray & pastel hair color, and nude hair color are some of the best hair color trends at present. Moreover, increase in number of hair salons and spas is also contributing in fueling the growth of the hair coloring segment in terms of value sales.

The global professional hair care market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into hair coloring, shampoos, styling agents, and straightening & perming products. By distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarkets/retail chains, e-commerce, specialty stores, pharmacies, salons, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on product type, the shampoossegment accounted for nearly two-fifth of the global professional hair care market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due toavailability of wide range of professional shampoos in the market providing solution related to different hair problems such as hair fall, dandruff, rough hair, and others.

Based on distribution channel, the salons segment contributed to the highest market share with nearly one-thirdof the global professional hair care market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period.This is attributed tosurge in number of barbers, hair dressers, and stylists. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 6.10% from 2019 to 2026.

By Region wise, the professional hair care market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the highest revenue in 2017. The market growth in North America is driven primarily by innovations in the emerging professional hair care products such as dry shampoo, professional smoothing conditioner, dye protecting agents, and dry hair styling products.

The key players operating in the professional hair care industry are L'Oréal Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Aveda Corporation (Estée Lauder), Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Tony & Guy, and Shiseido Company, Limited.

Key Findings:

○ Product type, the shampoo segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

○ By distribution channel, the salons segment occupied the maximum share in in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market forecast.

○ Region wise, North America accounted for about 35.46% in 2018 of the market by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%.

