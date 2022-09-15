Mogul TV Global Network Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Empowering Programming with a Lineup of Events, Honors & Shows.
As a young girl, I saw so many other girls being bullied... I began... encouraging them to stand up for themselves.... believe in themselves and not look to other people to be OK with their choices...”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This November, Mogul TV Global Network and Founder Tameka Chapman are celebrating positivity in media since the launch of the famed programming platform that is already available to over 100 million viewers and partnered with Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and directly on www.theMoguls.tv.
As CEO of Mogul Media, LLC (MogulMedia.us) and Creator & Founder of Mogul TV Global Network (www.TheMogulChannel.com), Chapman has attained her vision in offering empowering content that celebrates inclusion, uniqueness and life lessons through a variety of shows, live events and interviews that are showcased on the network.
From events to honors and an expanded lineup of shows for all ages, Mogul TV Network is just getting started and has a nonstop month of festivities planned. Take a closer look at the journey, current lineup and what’s coming up.
GREATNESS UNFOLDING
It seems as though the media is filled with depressing headlines around the world that are draining and upsetting. From the time she was a child, Chapman manifested a vision to create positive television programming that showcases culture, legacy and diversity—and from dream to reality, she launched the MOGUL TV Global Network with incredible fortitude and response from both content providers and its benefitting viewers.
Since its inception, the Network has celebrated many notable milestones.
* Created a solid foundation for offering positive television programming to men, women and children across the globe.
* Witnessed its viewership exponentially grow to over 100K organic views.
* Won its first international media award, being rated as #1 for positive TV programming in the Mid-Atlantic region.
* Launched and hosted the first of "The State of My Mental" series in June 2022 and is focused on normalizing the conversation of men, women & children and their mental health status.
* A roster of over 20 influential shows to offer even more positivity to the world.
* Now offering the opportunity to thought leaders and positive influencers to join the network with their programming.
“I remember being at my maternal grandmother’s house and standing on the steps of her shed, and I spoke into the atmosphere and believed every word. I said, ‘When I get older, I’m going to travel the world and encourage girls all over the world to go for their dreams.’ I carried that statement for the rest of my life, and it has truly manifested in a way that I didn’t see back then.” – Chapman
TAP IN TURN ON
What’s on and what’s in store? Take a look at the network lineup and get ready for another unstoppable season of inspiring and informative shows.
* energizeHER podcast with Tameka Chapman: The top women's empowerment podcast that helps women learn to love the life they live as she speaks to influential women on how they manage their lives.
* Survivor Stories with Imani Kaliid: Shares phenomenal conversations with men and women who have overcome trauma and struggles.
* Two Mics Up with Damednydc: Top entrepreneur podcast that highlights businesses within the DMV community.
* 247 Real Talk with Julian Perry: Making a difference one conversation at a time as he speaks about social, cultural and mental health issues related to real-life experiences and challenges.
* LaJune Singleton, LLC Fitness, Health, Mindset, Nutrition & Wellness Podcast shares amazing conversations with men and women to help others become the best version of themselves.
* Movie Reviews & More: Hosted by Brian Sebastian is your one-stop media source for the latest in movie reviews from a different angle and in-depth interviews with the stars that make them.
* Own Your 'Ish with Doc April: An online coaching program created to help men and women learn how to tap into their authenticity and live a life worth living.
* R.E.S.E.T. with J: Helps the listening audience learn how to re-evaluate everything so everything thrives. This season, host Jakeithia Prejean focuses on mindset.
* The Floor Is Yours Podcast LLC: Shares a network of thought-provoking podcasts that were created to navigate today's issues with a level of care and concern that spurs us towards understanding and resolution.
* Live Through Your Sole with Alicia Sylve: The #1 purpose-driven talk show that's shining a bright light on the married woman this season.
* Dare U 2 B Different Ministries with Pastor Donald White & Evangelist Gwendolyn White: Shares an encouraging good word every Friday night on the Good Word Channel.
* Painting with Shelby: Saturday morning show that allows kids to tap into their creativity as Mogul Kid Ms. Shelby instructs them how to create their own masterpieces.
* Millennials On The Move with Brittney Kendle: The hottest millennial talk show is back for Season 2, beginning September 19, 2022.
* Launch! with Tameka Chapman: The #1 business masterclass on television launches Season 2 on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
* Crockin' Moms Podcast with Lisa Marie: Launches Season 2 on October 3, 2022.
* Forever a DreamHer: Launches its first season in October 2022.
* Made In VA: Created to showcase entrepreneurs who created their businesses and operate in Virginia. The first of the series will launch on November 11, 2022, and will spotlight Virginia's military veteran entrepreneurs.
“As a young girl, I saw so many other girls being bullied or not feeling as if they were worth having friends because of different life circumstances. As a nurturer, I wanted to find ways to make them feel better. I began to speak life to them, encouraging them stand up for themselves. I would tell them to believe in themselves and not look to other people to be OK with their choices and decisions.” – Chapman
ON THE COME UP
* The State of My Mental: Women Breaking the Silence on October 22, 2022. Moderator Dana Watson and Panelists Sekyiwa ‘Set’ Shakur, Dr. Chere Goode, Dr. LaToya Wiggins, Ebony Pollard and Nicole Batiste will be breaking the silence on being a woman and dealing with mental health and wellness challenges. Visit www.themogulchannel.com to join the conversation.
* The State of My Mental: Facing the Grief will be hosted in December 2022.
* energizeHER Life and Mental Wellness: The brand that will serve as a continuous life & mental wellness resource for women seeking help in personal development, wealth generation/management, relationships and health and wellness. It includes the energizeHER podcast as well as an online platform to connect women to lifestyle and mental health and wellness products and services to begin their journey towards a healthy life and healthy mental health status. Get our weekly newsletter that offers tips, resources: www.mogulmedia.us/energizeherlife
MOGUL DOMINATION
Chapman is a U.S. Navy Veteran, Television Producer, Award-Winning & International Bestselling Author, Award-Winning Global Speaker, former Paralegal Specialist, energizeHER Life & Wellness Coach and 7-Figure Business Growth Strategist. Throughout her upbringing and professional journey, Chapman has always been steadfast in her mission to persevere for life goals.
In her company, as a business growth strategist, Tameka Chapman provides tips, tools, and strategies to transform women’s mindsets to achieve their business and life goals by showing them how to create, build and scale their businesses in her Mogul Domination online learning platform.
Using her life as an example of what can be accomplished by dedicating mind, heart and actions to the forefront, Chapman walks women through the process of overcoming self-doubt, fear, and self-limiting beliefs so they can become fully equipped to persevere in pursuing the life they deserve to live.
“Female empowerment has always been and will always be a major part of who I am. As I became a young lady, there were times when I felt that I didn’t have a voice, even though I was championing for others to use theirs. I really wanted to believe that I had people in my life that made me feel comfortable enough to know that I wouldn’t be judged but loved. It took time to fully embrace my past, but once I did, I became unstoppable with empowering every woman that I met… Since that time, I’ve gone on to becoming a global speaker and having spoken in front of groups of up to 25K women, one thing still rings true—there is never too much women’s empowerment!” – Chapman
During a vision board party that she hosted in 2020, Tameka included her vision of creating a television network, with a great focus on female empowerment across the globe. Now, as the creator of the MOGUL TV Global Network, she is afforded the opportunity to offer programming that shines a light on positivity around the globe.
INTERNATIONAL BEST-SELLING MUST-READS
Chapman is as savvy on the screen as she is with the written word. Empowerment is truly achieved in all forms, which is no surprise that she has authored countless international best-selling books to enable entrepreneurs to reach peak performance, as well as personal and professional development and growth.
* Faith of One Mustard Seed: My 18-Year Journey to Motherhood While Battling PCOS (personal journey of the ups and downs of trying to conceive)
* The Growth Hacking Book 2: (co-author) Best Business Book in the world - World Record-Winning Book with lead authors Parul Agrawal and Rohan Chaubey
* Women Who Pray: (co-author) #1 International Bestselling Book of 90 women who offered prayer to the world.
* The Power of Perseverance: #1 International Bestselling Book (Chapman is the visionary behind this book)
* A Stage of Their Own: More Than A Movement (co-author)
* Leadership Isn’t Just A Title (co-author)
* Women of Virtue: Walking in Excellence (co-author)
* Women Inspiring Nations Vol. 2 (co-author)
