Organ-on-Chip Market Expected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030 | Scenario, Trends, Drivers & Impact Analysis by 2030

Organ-on-chip offers a wide range of applications such as diseases modelling, patient stratification, and phenotypic screening.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An organ-on-a-chip (OOC) is a microfluidic cell culture device developed using microchip manufacturing methods that contains continuously perfused chambers inhabited by living cells arranged to simulate tissue- and organ-level physiology. This chip develops a narrow channel for the blood and air flow in organs including lung, gut, liver, and heart. Such devices produce multiple levels of tissue and organ functionality, which is not possible using conventional 2D and 3D culture systems. Organ-on-chip offers a wide range of applications such as diseases modelling, patient stratification, and phenotypic screening.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities -

Increase in applications of organ-on-chip in the healthcare sector, rise in demand for drug screening, and surge in demand for lung-based organ culture & kidney applications drive the growth of the global organ-on-chip market. On the other hand, high development & manufacturing cost and the technology being in the nascent stage restrain the growth to some extent. However, high market potential in the developing emerging economies for R&D, rise in various strategies among governments & key players, and development of pipeline products are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

North America garnered the major share in 2020

Based on region North America held the major share in 2020, generating more than two-fifths of the global organ-on-chip market. This is owing to rapid adoption of advanced technologies and presence of key players across North America. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 33.1% by 2030, due to rise in R&D activities for the development of organ-on-chip models.

The long-on-chip segment to maintain the dominant share

According to the product, the lung-on-chip segment garnered more than a fifth of the global organ-on-chip market revenue in 2020 and is expected to lead the way by 2030. Lower lung transplants have led to the development of chips designed in the laboratory to mimic their functions. This factor drives the growth of the segment. The heart-on-chip segment, on the other hand, would show the fastest CAGR of 32.8% between 2021 and 2030, due to the increase in heart problems among people around the world.

Region wise, North America exhibited the global organ-on-chip market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of technologically advanced models, presence of key players, and rise in R&D activities for drug discovery & development. However, Asia-Pacific organ-on-chip market size is anticipated to witness notable growth in theorgan-on-chip industry, owing to increase in R&D activities, increase in healthcare investment, and various strategies among the key players.

Furthermore, in December 2020, Emulate, Inc., a leading provider of innovative in vitro models in the organ-on-chip industry, announced the launch of Emulate Brain-chip, which is intended for neuroinflammatory disease researchers and for drug developers looking to accelerate drug development for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Thus, such product launch, collaborations, and partnerships among key players are expected to drive the market growth.

