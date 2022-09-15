Submit Release
New Poll: Emergency Department Violence Increasing Through Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Violent attacks on emergency physicians, nurses and patients in the nation’s emergency departments are increasing. A new poll from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) indicates an increase in violence since the COVID-19 pandemic and real risks to patient care.

Join emergency physician leaders as they release new national data; share firsthand perspectives on how physical and verbal threats put health care professionals at risk, undermine patient care, and impact emergency physician mental health; and explore legislatives solutions.

ACEP Emergency Department Violence Poll Results
Thursday, September 22, 2022
11:00 a.m. ET

Featured Speakers:

  • Chris Kang, MD, FACEP, president-elect, ACEP
  • Alex Skog, MD, president-elect, Oregon Chapter of ACEP

To register in advance, click here.

###

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million people they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org


Steve Arnoff
American College of Emergency Physicians
202-728-0610
sarnoff@acep.org

