SECU Foundation Helps Grahamtown Team in Rutherford County Plan for Growth with $40,000 Grant

/EIN News/ -- FOREST CITY, N.C., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efforts to assist non-profits in the western part of North Carolina continue with SECU Foundation awarding a $40,000 grant to Grahamtown Team in Rutherford County. The non-profit provides programs and services that support the revitalization of the Grahamtown neighborhood in Forest City.



Grahamtown Team has been supporting the community since 2005 through various programs including housing, youth outreach, community beautification, and recreation and emergency food programs. The grant will help the organization plan for future growth by supporting program expansion, board and staff development, and succession planning.

“This wonderful non-profit demonstrates great care and concern for the Grahamtown community through its mission and ongoing efforts to foster positive and healthy change,” said Kim Hollifield, SECU regional senior vice president. “It’s inspiring to see what they have accomplished through the efforts of those who have come together to help one another. We are so pleased to support and highlight the good work being done in this area by the Grahamtown Team.”

“It is our goal to help the Grahamtown Team have great programs that will serve people in need,” said Kisha McDowell, Grahamtown Team executive director. “The Healthy Homes Community Revitalization Project is our opportunity to show our community that we are with them and that there are people concerned about the way the residents of Grahamtown live, the place that they raise their children and the safety of their families and homes. SECU Foundation may not ever truly learn the impact, but I pray they will see the results of every dollar put into the Grahamtown Community, because these dollars will change lives for generations to come."

Steve Holland, Town of Forest City mayor, shared his sentiments and support for the Grahamtown Team. “It is more than amazing to see the accomplishments that the Grahamtown Team has made. I've been with them since 2006 and over the 16 years that they have been a part of our community they have made significant changes that have impacted the lives of so many families. Through their Community Revitalization Project, healthy living programs, and their youth programs, they have impacted the entire Grahamtown community and Rutherford County in some aspect. To see the growth and the programs that they produce with a budget of less than $30,000 up until 2019 is impressive – they have made major changes to Grahamtown. As a representative of the town, I am glad to have been a part of their accomplishments.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 273 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

