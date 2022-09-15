Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Announces New Patent Pending Shunt Resistor Accessory for ULTRA3000® Pitch Energy Module

A Drop-In Replacement Tool for Both Battery and Ultracapacitor Based Systems

/EIN News/ -- LAFOX, Ill., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for green energy applications, announced today a new patent pending shunt resistor accessory for the ULTRA3000® Pitch Energy Module (PEM). The designed shunt resistor is a drop-in replacement for the OEM shunt resistors used in utility scale wind turbines that utilize electric pitch systems. The shunt is used to monitor current feedback to the turbine controller during pitch events, allowing the controller to notify operators of potential electrical or mechanical issues within the pitch system. This device is crucial to turbine operation and required for full operation. Richardson Electronics’ design works with either battery or ultracapacitor equipped systems. This device will reduce failures in short-circuited pitch motor scenarios and decrease turbine down time. Installation hardware included.



“Our new shunt resistor is just another example of how our engineers and manufacturing teams work together with our customers to deliver innovative solutions,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “This new product design ensures less failures and reduces overall maintenance cost for the customer.”

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

