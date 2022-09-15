Waste Management Market to Reach USD 667.5 billion by 2030, States a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and economic evolution, surge in e-waste generation, and rise in awareness toward sustainable development drive the global waste management market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global waste management market generated USD 421.6 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 667.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics in terms of drivers and opportunities, top segments, key market players, and regional analysis.

Equipping the detailed analysis in 143 pages, accompanied by 122 tables and 82 figures, the report aims to help market players, stakeholders, investors, and startups in gaining useful insights and avail detailed analysis of each and every aspect of the market. The report offers an analysis on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global waste management market size.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 421.6 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 667.5 Billion CAGR 5.1% No. of Pages 143 Tables 122 Figures 82 Segments covered Waste Type, Service, and Geography. Drivers Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and economic evolution Surge in e-waste generation Rise in awareness toward sustainable development Opportunities Rise in initiatives by public-private authorities for raising awareness about waste management Increase in investments in waste treatment facilities

The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics based on driving forces, restrains, and opportunities of the global waste management market. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and economic evolution, surge in e-waste generation, and rise in awareness toward sustainable development drive the growth of the global waste management market. However, lack of sufficient facilities and less awareness in developing nations related to dumping, transportation, handling, and treatment of waste restrain the market growth.

Outlining the opportunities that help leading players expand their waste management market share in the next few years, the Lead Analyst for the Construction & Manufacturing at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “Strict regulations for environment protection and rise in initiatives by public-private authorities for raising awareness about waste management present new opportunities. In addition, surge in government concerns related to proper waste management and investments in waste treatment facilities create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.”

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global waste management market based on waste type, service, and geography. Based on waste type, the report further segments the market into industrial waste, municipal waste, and hazardous waste. Based on service, the research bifurcates the market into collection and disposal.

Based on geography, the research further classifies the global waste management market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Europe is projected to dominate the market with the highest contribution during the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption of advanced waste management technologies and increase in government initiatives for sustainable development. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the steady growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid urbanization and need for e-waste management, surge in public-private partnerships, and increase in awareness campaigns such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in India.

The report carries out a detailed analysis of each region and their respective countries based on segments and sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. These insights are valuable in devising strategies and taking necessary steps for expansion in the global waste management industry.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key market players operating in the global waste management market. Key players discussed in the report include Biffa Group, Covanta Holding Corporation, Advanced Disposal Services, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc., Suez Environment S.A., Daiseki Co. Ltd., Waste Management Inc., Remondis AG & Co. Kg, and Veolia Environment S.A. The report highlights sales by business segment and geographic segment, key strategies, and business performance of each player.

