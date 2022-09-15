22A5004150/Theft of Motor Vehicle
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A5004150
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/14/22
INCIDENT LOCATION: Stony Path Road, Jay, VT
VIOLATION: Theft of Motor Vehicle
VICTIM: Jeffrey Soule
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, a 1980 International Scout was stolen from a residence on Stony Path Road in the town of Jay. The vehicle was later recovered from the scene of a crash on Cross Road in Jay . If anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby.
