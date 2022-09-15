22A5004150/Theft of Motor Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5004150

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/14/22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stony Path Road, Jay, VT

VIOLATION: Theft of Motor Vehicle

VICTIM: Jeffrey Soule

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, a 1980 International Scout was stolen from a residence on Stony Path Road in the town of Jay. The vehicle was later recovered from the scene of a crash on Cross Road in Jay . If anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby.

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881