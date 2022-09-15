English Language Learning Market Worth $69.62 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

English Language Learning Market by Methodology (Blended, Offline, Online), Learning Mode, Age Group, End User (Individual Learners, Educational Institutes, Government Bodies, Corporate Learners), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2029

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ English Language Learning Market by Methodology (Blended Learning, Offline Learning, Online Learning), Learning Mode, Age Group, End User (Individual Learners, Educational Institutes, Government Bodies, Corporate Learners), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029,’ the market is expected to reach $69.62 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2029.

English language learning nowadays has become a necessity to sustain a competitive world. The digitalization of the education industry has added to multiple digital learning platforms that offer English language learning techniques and practices. Learning English has numerous advantages, not only for personal development but also for professional growth. Vendors are focusing on offering English language learning solutions that can provide easy and effective communication, enhance the teaching and individual learning experience, and helps overcome learning obstacles.

The growth in this market is driven by the rising importance of English in business & professional areas, increasing investments in start-ups & small companies teaching English, and the minimal cost of English language learning apps. However, reluctance to accept English as a primary communication tool in some countries may restrain the growth of this market. The increasing spending on the education sector and transnational education (TNE) is expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the dearth of trained professionals to teach English is a major challenge for the players operating in this market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the English Language Learning Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has been disrupting education systems, particularly affecting the most vulnerable learners and businesses across the globe. According to UNESCO, in 2020, nationwide closures impacted over 60% of the world’s student population, where 188 countries worldwide closed schools nationwide, affecting over 1.5 billion learners and representing more than 91% of total enrolled learners. As a result, imparting education witnessed a dramatic change with the distinctive rise of E-learning.

According to UNICEF, in 2020, approximately 463 million students around the globe faced interruptions in education, mainly due to a lack of remote learning policies or equipment needed for learning at home. Thus, governments around the globe undertook substantial efforts to ensure continuing education opportunities and rolled out initiatives for the growth of the education sector. For instance, in 2021, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced an investment of approximately USD 42.3 million in distance learning and telemedicine infrastructure to improve education and health outcomes. Also, in 2021, the Government of India and the World Bank signed a USD 500 million deal for the “Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States Program (STARS)” to improve the quality and governance of school education and support the country’s goal of providing ‘Education for All.’ Such developments and the growing adoption of online platforms for English language learning are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Also, the rise in remote and online learning during the pandemic and the demand for low-cost language learning platforms and services contributed to the market growth. However, the pandemic decreased offline English language learning as schools conducted online teaching sessions using blended learning. Also, in 2021, China's education administration banned the usage of English in educational institutions. Thus, such low acceptance and banning of English may restrain market growth in the coming years.

The global English language learning market on methodology (blended learning, offline learning, online learning), learning mode (self-learning apps and applications, tutoring (one-on-one learning, group learning), age group (<18 years, 18–20 years, 21–30 years, 31–40 years, >40 years), end user (individual learners, educational institutes (k-12, higher education), government bodies, corporate learners), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on methodology, in 2022, the blended learning segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. However, the online learning segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing user base for mobile phones, the growing digitalization in the education sector, the increasing budget allocations and investments for E-learning programs, and the emergence of new online learning platforms after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on learning mode, in 2022, the tutoring segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. The growing investment in e-learning tools and technologies to enhance the teaching experience, increasing need for education, and demand for cost-effective programs to address the knowledge gap in students.

However, the self-learning apps and applications segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing consumer acceptance of low-cost technology-based products, the emergence of new online learning platforms after the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing digitalization of educational content, need for scalable, flexible, and customizable solutions for language learning.

Based on age group, in 2022, the <18 years segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. The increasing digitization of public schools, rising number of English learners, significant increase in smartphone users, growth in student immigration for higher education, and the growing e-learning platforms are expected to drive the segment growth in the coming years.

However, the 18–20 years segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for cost-effective learning programs, the rising importance of English in business & professional areas, and the emergence of new online language learning platforms after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on end user, in 2022, the individual learners segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. The rise in adoption of smart devices coupled with faster internet penetration, the increasing need for transmitting live content on the internet for better brand engagement and student reach, and the surging social media platforms are expected to drive segment growth in the coming years. Also, the increase in mobile phone user base, the high number of established language learning sites, and the consistent launch of mobile apps at reasonable prices by key players are the other factors contributing to the segment's high growth.

Based on geography, in 2022, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the English language learning market. The large market share of this region is attributed to the growing need to improve communication across borders, increasing access to language learning platforms, high demand for multilingual professionals, and government initiatives to strengthen national education networks. Also, the high adoption of digital technologies in educational facilities, high education expenditure in the region, various schemes launched for supporting the digitization in education, and increasing disposable income leading to the penetration of the Internet are the other factors contributing to the high growth of the APAC English language learning market.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants between 2020 and 2022. The English language learning market is consolidated and dominated by a few major players, namely Cambridge University Press (U.K.), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (China), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (U.S.), McGraw-Hill Education, Inc. (U.S.), Duolingo Inc. (U.S.), Berlitz Corporation (U.S.), Busuu Online S.L. (Spain), Babble GMBH (Germany), Linguistica 360, Inc. (U.S.), Mondly (Romania), ELSA Corp. (U.S.), FluentU (A part of Enux Education Limited) (China), Memrise Inc. (U.K.), Mango Languages (U.S.), Rosetta Stone Ltd. (A part of IXL Learning, Inc.) (U.S.), Inlingua International Ltd. (Switzerland), Sanako Corporation (Finland), Transparent Language, Inc. (U.S.), and Open Education LLC (U.S.).

Scope of the report:

English Language Learning Market, by Methodology

Blended Learning

Offline Learning

Online Learning

English Language Learning Market, by Learning Mode

Self-learning Apps and Applications

Tutoring One-on-One Learning Group Learning



English Language Learning Market, by Age Group

<18 Years

18–20 years

21–30 years

31–40 years

>40 years

English Language Learning Market, by End User

Individual Learners

Educational Institutes K–12 Higher Education

Government Bodies

Corporate Learners

English Language Learning Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Poland Netherlands Belgium Sweden Austria Switzerland Finland Norway Turkey Ireland Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Indonesia Australia & New Zealand Taiwan Hongkong Singapore Malaysia Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



