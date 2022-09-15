FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Ilyas Singeç as Chief Scientific Officer

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc., a leading global developer and manufacturer of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), today announces the appointment of Ilyas Singeç, M.D., as chief scientific officer effective September 12. In this newly created strategic role, Dr. Singeç will define the Company’s future iPSC technological pipeline. In his role as part of the Company’s executive leadership team, he will also help drive business strategy with the goal of transforming scientific research and healthcare by using iPSC technologies.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Singeç to the FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics family,” said Tomoyuki Hasegawa, chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. “Dr. Singeç brings over 20 years of experience in cell and molecular biology, and extensive stem cell expertise, which will be instrumental as FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics expands our application of leading-edge iPSC technologies to continue innovating in this field.”

Prior to joining FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Dr. Singeç served as the inaugural director of the Stem Cell Translation Laboratory (SCTL) at the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), a component of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). In his role at NCATS, he focused on developing innovative strategies to advance the translation of iPSC research into preclinical and clinical applications including drug discovery, gene editing, cell therapy and others. Prior to joining NCATS, he worked in the pharmaceutical industry and academic institutions such as Pfizer and the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute. Dr. Singeç earned his M.D. and Ph.D. (summa cum laude) in Germany at the Universities of Bonn and Freiburg, completing his residency in clinical neuropathology and neuroanatomy in Freiburg.

“FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics is a pioneer in developing iPSC technology for scientific and translational research,” said Dr. Singeç. “I am truly excited to join this world-class team of creative and dedicated scientists. I look forward to working alongside the team to develop next-generation iPSC technologies and propel human biology-based research and therapeutic applications.”

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. is a leading developer and manufacturer of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) utilized in drug discovery, contract development and manufacturing services, and cell therapies. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics is using its expertise in iPSC technologies to develop robust cell therapeutics products to address unmet medical needs in areas such as age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa and autoimmune diseases. For its partners, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics utilizes its iPSC platform to advance the progress of therapeutic candidates in the clinic and provides contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services. In addition to cell therapy, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics also offers life science research tools including the company’s inventoried iCell® products, which are available in almost any cell type and are sourced from multiple cell lines which can be applied for target identification as well as toxicity testing. The company also offers custom cell services and cell banking. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics’ goal is to leverage the vast utility of iPSCs to advance human health and improve the quality of life for patients around the world. For more information, please visit: https://www.fujifilmcdi.com/

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

