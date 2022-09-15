Burgeoning Utilization of Highly Viscous Materials to Set Stage for Increased High Viscosity Mixer Installation, Says Fact.MR

“Homogeneous mixing of highly viscous fluids has provided high market opportunities across end-use verticals”

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global high viscosity mixer market is currently valued at US$ 438.3 million and is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2032.



High viscosity mixers are used for the efficient mixing of highly viscous fluids to obtain a homogenously mixed product. They mix highly viscous fluids by the laminar process. It has been observed that manufacturers of products such as adhesives, chemicals, pharma, beauty & care, food & beverages, and others have increased the usage of high viscosity mixers in their processes.

Prominent manufacturers of high viscosity mixers are on the way of developing new technologies to increase the range of viscosities of fluids that can be mixed inside high viscosity mixers. In the long run, market players will try to provide highly efficient high viscosity mixers, along with improved features, besides being cost-effective.

All in all, usage of high viscosity mixers across end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, adhesives & coatings, special chemicals, food & beverages, and others has been increasing rapidly, thereby driving market significantly.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global high viscosity mixer market is projected to grow 1.8X and reach US$ 805.8 million by 2032.

Demand for high viscosity mixers increased at 1.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under mixer type, multi-shaft high viscosity mixers dominate the market and account for a valuation of US$ 307.6 million.

East Asia is a prominent market for high viscosity mixers and accounted for 28.3% market share in 2021.

Together, North America and Europe are likely to represent 46.5% market share in 2022.

Sales of high viscosity mixers are expected to increase at CAGRs of 7.4% and 5.9%, respectively, in South Asia & Oceania and Europe.

Market Development

Eminent market players are emphasizing improving the design of products through various technological advancements. Reducing the level of shear, limiting the generation of heat & energy consumption, temperature range of the system, and others are some of the key advancements achieved by the R&D sector that can be initiated to improve the design and efficiency of high viscosity mixers.

Market players are creating direct contacts with end users to sell their products without any margin loss. Also, some players have created integrated channels for their sales to streamline their supply chain.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent high viscosity mixer manufacturers are CB Mills, CS Unitec Inc, FLUKO, GEA Group, Harco Enterprises Ltd, Hockmeyer Equipment Corporation, Joshua Greaves & Sons Ltd., Lee Industries LONGXIN (CHANGZHOU) SMART EQUIPMENTS CO LTD, MixMor, Netzsch, Primix Corporation, Resodyn Acoustic Mixers Inc, S&L Group, Scott Process Equipment Corp, SIEHE INDUSTRY, Silverson, SOWER, SPX Flow Inc, and Ytron.

Leading market players are constantly channelizing their resources to develop high viscosity mixers with unique designs that provide more efficiency. This will pave the way for higher sales of high viscosity mixers in several end-use industries.

In early 2020, Joshua Greaves & Sons Ltd was acknowledged for the production of high-quality mixing systems. Most of Greaves’ clients are manufacturers of pharmaceuticals, gels, lotions, and others.

Resodyn ResonantAcoustic® Mixers’ is one of the most trusted manufacturers in the U.S. that produces highly efficient mixing systems. The company is striving hard to improve the quality of mixing systems by using technological advancements and reducing operating costs without hampering the quality of the product.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of high viscosity mixers positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of High Viscosity Mixer Industry Research

By Mixer Type : Multi-Shaft Mixers Dual Shaft Triple Shaft Planetary Mixers

By Material Viscosity (CPS) : Up to 10,000 10,000-30,000 Above 30,000

By Rotation Speed : Less than 1000 ft/min 1000-2500 ft/min 2500-4000 ft/min Above 4000 ft/min

By End-use Vertical : Adhesives & Coatings Speciality Chemicals Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics & Personal Care Discrete Manufacturing Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia &Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global high viscosity mixer market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on mixer type (multi-shaft mixers, planetary mixers), material viscosity (up to 10,000, 10,000-30,000, above 30,000), rotation speed (less than 1000 ft/min, 1000-2500 ft/min, 2500-4000 ft/min, above 4000 ft/min), and end-use vertical (adhesives & coatings, speciality chemicals, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, discrete manufacturing, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

