UAE Diesel Generator Set Market to Expand at a CAGR of 14.7% | BlueWeave Consulting

Due to the abundance of natural resources in the UAE and the need for minimal capital expenditures to explore large amounts of reserves, the diesel generator set market is expected to expand significantly over the next few years. The market will expand in the country as a result of rising investments being made to modernize residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructures with expanding manufacturing capacities.

BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated UAE diesel generator set market size at USD 163.6 million in 2021. And BlueWeave forecasts UAE diesel generator set market size to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period (2022–2028), reaching USD 402.3 million by 2028. The increasing FDI in the country’s construction sector is a major growth factor for the market. The UAE government’s measures to broaden the economy and increase the emphasis on non-oil sectors have had a favorable impact on the volume of foreign investments in the country.

UAE Diesel Generator Set Market – Booming Infrastructure Sector

In UAE diesel generator set market, the commercial and telecom sector significantly increased its market share. The emergence of mega-events such as Dubai Expo 2020 and the expansion of government projects such as UAE Vision 2021 have both made a significant contribution to the country's expanding construction industry. Therefore, it is projected that these factors will accelerate the growth of the UAE diesel generator set market. This is attributable to the growing use of these generator sets as a backup electrical supply in retail establishments, healthcare facilities, lodging facilities, and industrial sites.

Growth Factors

Increasing Demand for Primary and Secondary Power Sources

Significant growth in UAE diesel generator set market is linked to the rising demand for primary and secondary power sources, particularly in residential structures, retail establishments, office buildings, hospitals, and lodging facilities. The commercial sector's high volume need for medium- and high-power diesel generator sets, as well as the expansion of the manufacturing, construction, mining, energy & power, oil & gas, and other industries, is a other major factor driving the market. The UAE has also witnessed an increase in the use of datacenters by hyperscale cloud providers and companies from other industries who want to take advantage of the increasing local and international data consumption. The necessity for cloud-based facilities in the country has also been spurred by the government. Additionally, more data storage capacity is now crucial in the UAE due to the rapid development of emerging technologies, such as IoT, big data, edge computing, and 5G connection.

Companies in construction, oil and gas sectors, and other organizations across the UAE are becoming more and more dependent on fuel-efficient DG sets. Major participants in the UAE Diesel Generator Set Market are launching novel goods, forming alliances, and allocating resources and finance to set up or improve their supply chains in order to meet the burgeoning demand.

A rising demand for a consistent and dependable supply of energy as a result of rapid industrialization could also drive the market. Additionally, a number of government initiatives, including Dubai's Industrial Strategy 2030, Plan Abu Dhabi 2030, Fujairah Plan 2040, and UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, aim to improve public services such as water supply, housing, transportation, infrastructure, and tourism. As a result, there is a high demand in the UAE for diesel generator sets.

Segmental Coverage

UAE Diesel Generator Set Market – By Application

The industrial segment is leading in the UAE diesel generator set market by application, driven by the rapid industry development. The adoption of diesel generator sets for industrial applications will also be influenced by the country's expanding number of industrial construction projects throughout the course of the projection period.

Regional Insights

Due to the abundance of natural resources in the Middle East and the need for minimal capital expenditures to explore large amounts of reserves, the diesel generator set sector is expected to expand significantly over the next few years through the regions of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the remaining Emirates.

Impact of Covid-19 on UAE Diesel Generator Set Market

The government's statewide lockdown, which caused all building projects to cease operations and interrupted demand and supply for diesel genset systems, had a negative impact on the country's diesel generator set industry in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Sales, however, have started rebounding in 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Key players are increasingly launching new products to bolster their positions in the competitive UAE diesel generator set market. Additionally, in November 2020, Kohler Co. introduced KD Series diesel-powered generator sets, all driven by the KOHLER KD103V20 diesel engine, with outputs of 3,500 kW, 4,000 kW (60 Hz), 4,000 kVA, and 4,500 kVA, respectively.







Recent Developments

To obtain a competitive edge over their rivals, the corporations are launching new types of diesel generators in the region that are more energy-efficient than conventional generators. Modern generators, known as hybrid generators, are quiet, fuel-efficient, and environmentally beneficial sources of power. For instance, in November 2020, Kohler Co. introduced the KD Series, a line of diesel-powered generator sets with outputs of 3,500 kW, 4,000 kW (60 Hz), 4,000 kVA, and 4,500 kVA (50 Hz), respectively.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018–2021 Base Year – 2021 Estimated Year – 2022 Forecast – 2022–2028 Facts Covered Revenues in USD Million Product/Service Segmentation By Power Rating, By End User, By Sales Channel, By Region Key Players Kohler Power India Ltd., Cooper Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Ashok Leyland Limited, Cummins India Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Greaves Cotton Limited, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, VE Commercial Vehicles Limited, Escorts Limited, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, Mahindra Powerol Ltd., Sterling Generators Pvt. Ltd, Birla Power Solutions Limited, Caterpillar Inc., other prominent players

By Power Rating

5 kVA–75 kVA

76 kVA–375 kVA

376 kVA–750 kVA

Above 750 kVA

By End User

Retail

Commercial Buildings

Telecom

Healthcare and Hospitality

BFSI

Residential

Power Utilities

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect







