CliniOps Connects With Exostar to Deliver a Unified Access Experience for Digital Clinical Trials

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CliniOps, Inc., the leading provider of Hybrid and Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT) solutions, today announced the integration of its product suite with Exostar's Secure Access Manager (SAM). Exostar continues to gain momentum as the de-facto identity used by investigative sites to access clinical trial portals and applications to share data between sponsors and their sites.

"User experience and accessibility are the highlights of this partnership. By connecting our application to Exostar, CliniOps is now able to offer the clinical trial investigators community an industry-standard capability to quickly, easily, and painlessly switch between clinical trial platforms as they navigate the complex clinical trials process," said Yerramalli Subramaniam, CTO of CliniOps.

"Our work with CliniOps reflects our continued commitment to bring value to our ecosystem of sponsors and sites by eliminating the burden of technology for sites charged with the research and development of tomorrow's advanced therapies," said Kenny Kong, Exostar's Director of Life Sciences and Health IT. "A single, trusted identity that can be used across all sponsors and studies allows technology to be centralized, eliminating delays and 'Login Fatigue' that threaten timelines and performance, particularly in decentralized clinical trials."

Although single sign-on has become more common in enabling access across multiple platforms, no such solution enables access to multiple sponsors, until now. Exostar and CliniOps together deliver frictionless access across digital data systems concurrently as part of research studies, including Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Electronic Health Records (EHR), Lab Systems, Wearables and Connected Devices.

CliniOps and Exostar empower customers to manage both internal and external user access with a single solution. "With Exostar, we gain a trusted, proven platform that helps our global customers achieve stronger security, better user experience, and further improve clinical trial efficiency," said Avik Pal, CEO, CliniOps.

About CliniOps

CliniOps, Inc. is a leading Technology and Data Science company for the Life Science industry. CliniOps' Unified platform approach enables home-visit, site-visit, tele-visit and lab-visit, leveraging AI, Mobile, Analytics, Cloud, Sensors and Connected Devices. CliniOps is currently supporting trials across 30+ countries. CliniOps is featured in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Life Sciences R&D four years in a row since 2019. Visit https://cliniops.com/ and follow CliniOps on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Exostar

Exostar supports exclusive communities within highly regulated industries where organizations securely collaborate, share information, and operate compliantly. All of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies and their 600,000+ users globally trust Exostar to strengthen security, streamline access, raise productivity, and help them achieve their digital transformation initiatives. Exostar helps the Life Sciences industry speed new medicines and therapies to market. For more information, please visit www.exostar.com and follow Exostar on LinkedIn and Twitter.

