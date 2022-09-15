An RV Make-A-Wish Excursion: Winnebago Industries, RV Retailer, and Make-A-Wish grant Thomas’ wish for an outdoor adventure

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a Cub Scout, Thomas had a wish for a truly outdoor adventure, including sleeping under the stars. On August 14, this wish came true when Thomas and his family arrived at the Tiger Run Resort in Breckenridge, CO for a five-day long RV experience.



Thomas and his family were able to spend the week in a 2022 Grand Design Imagine RV. This outdoor adventure was made possible by Make-A-Wish, the nonprofit that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, in partnership with Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) and RV Retailer.

Thomas was excited to harness his outdoor skills during his wish, and spent five days exploring nature and taking in the beautiful Colorado scenery while visiting several local parks with his parents and brother. As a train enthusiast, Thomas was also able to ride on the Georgetown Loop Railroad, fulfilling another one of his wishes.

“We had an amazing time,” said Monica Schrank, Thomas’ mom. “The boys loved the RV and all the activities. We are humbled by the amazing opportunity gifted to Tommy.”

Cousins RV, an RV Retailer dealership, and Winnebago Industries teams were excited to work together while outfitting Thomas’ RV with personal touches, including his favorite games and additional treats and camping supplies, while also ensuring the trailer had all necessary elements to meet the parameters of Thomas’ needs for a safe and happy trip.

“RV Retailer is honored to collaborate on this incredible experience,” said Jon Ferrando, CEO and President of RV Retailer. “Our partnership with Winnebago Industries and our stores in Colorado allowed us to supply Thomas and his family with a spacious bunk house RV from Grand Design. They were able to enjoy outdoor exploration together, and we are excited to continue our collaboration with Make-A-Wish to help brave children like Thomas who are battling critical illnesses.”

“We are thrilled to be a partner for this wonderful opportunity to support Thomas and his family,” said Stacy Bogart, Winnebago Industries Senior Vice President, Corporate Responsibility. “Helping families enjoy outdoor exploration is a meaningful goal of ours as an outdoor lifestyle company. Partnering with Make-A-Wish and exceptional dealer partners, such as RV Retailer, allows for more families across the country to have their camping wishes come true.”

This wish was the first wish granted in a recently announced camping experience partnership pilot with Make-A-Wish. The partnership aims to expand to engage more Make-A-Wish chapters and RV dealers across the country over two years.

“The partnership with RV Retailer and Winnebago plays an important role in making sure we can reach more kids like Thomas,” said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “Enabling extraordinary experiences for families is a mutual goal because wishes have proven physical and emotional benefits that can give a child a better chance of surviving and thriving. This life-changing work is only possible with the support of organizations like Winnebago Industries and RV Retailer.”

Learn more about Make-A-Wish and how you can get involved to help kids like Thomas by visiting wish.org.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide; more than 350,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About Winnebago Industries and the Winnebago Industries Foundation

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, pontoons, inboard/outboard and sterndrive powerboats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

The Winnebago Industries Foundation seeks to inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts, mobilize resources to reach people in times of need, and support employee volunteers to build strong, inclusive communities where we live, work and play. We focus our community investment in three impact areas: outdoors, access, and community. Learn more at www.winnebagoind.com/responsibility/community

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding sales, service and ownership experience for RV customers. RV Retailer has 106 RV stores in 33 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Floyd’s RV, Sonny’s Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, RV Outlet USA, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom’s Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer has a great management team led by founder Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America’s largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer’s leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

