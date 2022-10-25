KokTailz is a new dating platform that has a built-in feature for businesses to advertise their products and services

KokTailz could be that platform to properly give businesses the right amount of exposure to scale their products and services.

KokTailz is backed by a energetic, enthusiastic, and strong motivated team with an exciting vision, to a very adaptable platform with an upper hand over existing market players.” — Sean Trotter

Whether it is a business that caters to the nightlife, dating life, casual hook-up, clubs, and classy restaurants etc., KokTailz will allow you to generate a revenue stream that you do not have to put a great deal of time and effort into, in order to see results.

Simply by running your business ads on the platform. KokTailz is an app for meeting new people.

KokTailz, whose within the top dating apps, is a platform designed to be an all-inclusive dating and networking app among people based on their location and dating preferences, leveraging on the weaknesses of the existing market players, is a sophisticated system that enables people to find and introduce themselves to potential connections over the Internet, usually with the goal of developing personal, romantic, or sexual relationships.

This will give customers and potential subscribers on the app a wide range of services. This will in turn, give a rise to the level of engagement the platform gets, giving businesses looking to advertise their products a viral advertisement chain that should make their ad campaigns a lot more successful.

Also, with the platform being about dating and lifestyle, specific business niches such as businesses that cater to the nightlife, dating life, casual hook-up, clubs, and classy restaurants etc., which goes hand in hand with the dating industry, will have even more advantages through a very standard targeted audience creating a greater impact. Koktailz is among the free dating apps.