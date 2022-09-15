Professional Football Superstar - Travis Kelce - Joins A SHOC ENERGY's 'Athlete Approved Energy' Roster

Travis Kelce, professional football icon, joins an elite lineup of renowned professional athletes that have chosen to invest in A SHOC Energy.

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A SHOC ENERGY, a modern, better-for-you energy drink, today announced a new business and marketing partnership with 2019 professional football champion, Travis Kelce. Leading up to the kickoff of the 2022 season, the Kansas City football superstar formed a relationship with A SHOC's team - Kelce identified that the products' performance benefits from more natural functional-ingredients, NSF International Certified For Sport® Certification, and commitment to healthier energy drinks were an asset to meet his demanding athletic requirements and also an exceptional business opportunity.

In 2021, Travis Kelce became the first tight end in professional football history to obtain six consecutive seasons with at least one thousand receiving yards. Partnerships with athletes like Kelce have provided A SHOC the ability to be involved in their training programs in a more authentic way than competitors and reinforce the company's mission to help active-lifestyle consumers find healthier solutions to boost energy and reach their peak.

"Football is a demanding sport, the physical toll it takes on my body during the 18-week season of games, workouts, and traveling leaves me with little to no energy - and, I can use an extra boost to push through and keep me on track," said Kelce. "My routine is regimented, so I'm careful with what I put into my body which is why I naturally gravitated towards the A SHOC brand. They deliver a healthier, all-natural alternative and have ensured that their formulas have received the NSF Certification required by the NFL and many other professional sports. I'm excited to join an elite roster of athletes and share A SHOC's mission on how helpful their products have been to deliver a top-tier performance on and off the field with this better-for-you energy drink."

"Travis Kelce is a phenomenal addition to A SHOC's business and brand platforms. The levels of professional success he's obtained on and off the field attest to the intense commitment Travis puts into all his endeavors," said Paul Nadal, CEO, A SHOC ENERGY. "Travis has a systematic propensity in making great plays, and his forethought in partnering with A SHOC is further reinforcement for our company's business proposition to create healthier, performance-focused energy drinks - we look forward to evolving the energy category and working alongside Travis."

Leading into the 2022 football season, Kelce's collaboration with the brand makes him the latest addition to A SHOC's recent partnerships with renowned professional athletes and their combined strategic efforts to help customers reach their peak with healthier energy and focus using more natural ingredients.

As a further testament to the product's performance and energy benefits, other champion-level athletes who have chosen to partner with A SHOC ENERGY, include: Aaron Judge (First Baseman, New York Yankees), Chase Elliott (NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Four-Time Most Popular Driver Award), Paul Rodriguez (Professional Skateboarding Icon, Four-Time X Games Gold Medalist), Lexi Thompson (Eleven-Time Winner on the LPGA Tour, Major Championship Winner), Chase Young (Professional Football Rookie of the Year, Washington), Brooks Koepka (Two-Time PGA Tour Champion, Two-Time U.S. Open Winner) and Freddie Freeman (2020 MLB MVP, 2021 World Series Champion, Los Angeles Dodgers).

Earlier this year, A SHOC's energy drink lines, A SHOC and Accelerator secured the prestigious NSF International Certified For Sport® Certification required by MLB, NFL, NBA, PGA and many other professional organizations. As part of the rigorous certification process, including screening for 272 banned substances, ongoing manufacturing audits, and inspections, the company has ensured that their natural plant-based energy products are produced within NSF compliance. A SHOC sought to secure this certification in a commitment to athletes as they continue to push the envelope and look for new ways to maximize their performance through a healthy approach.

Travis Kelce will be highlighted in an extensive marketing campaign by A SHOC that includes activations both nationally and in key markets across retailers, digital, print and out of home advertising. A SHOC Energy drinks are currently available in more than 112,000 stores, including Target, Walmart, CVS, Rite Aid and 7-Eleven, and online ashoc.com and Amazon.com. To learn more about A SHOC, please visit www.ashoc.com and @ashocenergy on Instagram.

About A SHOC

Based in Newport Beach, Calif., A SHOC is the fast-growing, healthy, active energy beverage brand that is changing the energy game with more natural, better-for-you products that feature more functional ingredients, including plant-based natural caffeine, plant-based thermogenics, ocean mineral electrolytes, nine essential amino acids, and BCAAs with no sugar, artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. A SHOC is distributed nationally by Keurig Dr Pepper. More information on A SHOC is available at ashoc.com or on Instagram at @ashocenergy.

