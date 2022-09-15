New York Film Academy Launches New BFA in Entertainment Media Degree

The Innovative Degree Merges Performance & Visual Art Concentrations with a Liberal Arts Foundation

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Fall, New York Film Academy (NYFA) launches its unique and innovative, WSCUC-accredited Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Entertainment Media degree program at its New York City campus. Eligible students can apply for enrollment to the degree program and begin their classes as early as January 9, 2023.

The exciting program is designed for students who wish to explore different visual and performing arts before choosing a concentration. In their first six semesters, students engage in a curated liberal arts curriculum complemented by practical application courses that provide experience and training in various selected areas of visual and performing arts, which include Filmmaking, Acting for Film, Screenwriting, Cinematography, Documentary Filmmaking, Producing, Broadcast Journalism, Musical Theatre, 3D Animation, and Photography. This approach allows students to gain exposure to various arts before making a determination regarding the best application of their specific skills and talents.

For their final year, students select a concentration in one of the offered disciplines mentioned above, and will engage in an intensive study of that discipline centered on hands-on work, which culminates in a capstone project.

“Our staff and faculty are dedicated to continuing to provide our students with the hands-on education and practical experience for which NYFA is known. This degree program is no exception, and allows students to explore multiple interests before deciding what area fits best with their creative and professional goals,” says Elli Ventouras, Dean of NYFA’s New York City campus.

The BFA in Entertainment Media follows a three-year accelerated degree track, with eight or nine semesters required to complete a concentration (dependent upon the discipline). Students may choose to complete the program in a traditional four-year time frame.

Eligible students are encouraged to apply to the BFA in Entertainment Media degree program by November 10th, 2022 for the January 2023 enrollment period. Students can learn more about the new BFA in Entertainment Media by visiting the New York Film Academy’s degree program page or by submitting a request for information.

About New York Film Academy

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a leading film, media, and performing arts college that offers hands-on intensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs, certificates, and workshops across a multitude of areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach/Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), Beijing and Shanghai (China), and more. NYFA also offers online education allowing students the opportunity to advance their creative and technical skills in “Hands-Online Workshops,” available across NYFA’s film, media, and performing arts disciplines.

NYFA is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). This accreditation extends to all NYFA campuses in the United States and overseas.

For more information, please visit nyfa.edu.

Elli Ventouras, Dean of the New York Campus New York Film Academy elli@nyfa.edu