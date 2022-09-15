4th Edition Book Released by Leading Researchers on Social Security Strategies

/EIN News/ -- LEAWOOD, Kan., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Security Solutions Inc. has released their newly published 4th edition book on how to optimize Social Security income and minimize clients' risk of running out of savings during their lifetime. Social Security Strategies: How to Optimize Retirement Benefits, by Dr. William Reichenstein & William Meyer, was written for financial advisors to illustrate how they can add more value to their clients' retirement income plan with a smart Social Security claiming strategy. "The book is the most concise and useful reference on Social Security rules with client examples for clarity in the market today," senior analyst and Social Security expert Chris Lanfranca states, based on his work training advisors on Social Security rules and complex scenarios.

The book has been used by tens of thousands of financial advisors and in the largest advisor credential's curriculum to teach practitioners about retirement income planning. The 4th edition updates important rules with new strategies. A compilation of lessons from Dr. Reichenstein's academic research is provided in a series of case studies that can be applied to various household types that face differing Social Security rules. Social Security Solutions Inc. CEO William Meyer shares, "We're proud that our book has been a staple of advisor education on the subject for over a decade, and we're thrilled to release the 4th edition to keep advisors on the forefront of giving quality advice on the complex subject of Social Security."

Advisors are utilizing the book along with the complementary software, SSanalyzer, to solve these complex scenarios for their clients. The software empowers advisors with a robust engine to optimize Social Security income, assess Social Security taxation and a needs analysis to assess a client's needs after Social Security. See www.SSanalyzer.com

Book Now Available on Amazon: HERE

Media Contact

Lisa Harris

LHarris@SSanalyzer.com

913-815-6986

Related Images











Image 1: Social Security Strategies 4th edition









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment