ParetoHealth Welcomes Chief Sales Officer

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParetoHealth, the country's leading manager of employee benefit group captives, today announced that Mike Wright has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. Wright is a proven leader in both startup and established corporate environments. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Account Management at Optum Financial following their acquisition of ConnectYourCare, where he was Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created position at ParetoHealth, Wright will oversee ParetoHealth's national sales team, sales operations, and sales strategy.

"I'm excited to join ParetoHealth at a time of such tremendous growth," said Wright, ParetoHealth CSO. "Expanding the company's market reach while helping employers control the cost of their health benefits, even during this time of economic inflation - is an opportunity like no other. I'm deeply committed to the mission and honored to be a part of it."

Wright joins ParetoHealth at an exciting time for the company. More and more mid-sized employers are turning to the ParetoHealth solution to rein in out-of-control healthcare spending and boost employee retention. Adding Wright reflects the company's commitment to a scalable, data-driven approach to growth.

"We are transforming employee benefit financing for America's midsized employers," said Andrew Cavenagh, CEO of ParetoHealth. "The solution we offer is long overdue and vital to employers in today's economic climate. To respond to the demand and support the influx of new Members and consultants, we continue to significantly expand our team and Mike's leadership and expertise will further propel those efforts."

"Mike is a strategic leader who complements our culture and brings a deep understanding of data and processes to support our already high-performing sales team," said Andrew Clayton, President of ParetoHealth. "He is uniquely qualified to support ParetoHealth in achieving our long-term growth and expansion."

About ParetoHealth

ParetoHealth is the largest health benefits captive manager in the country, with over $3B in healthcare benefits at hand, $800M in stop-loss premium under management, and over 600,000 covered lives.

