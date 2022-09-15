JOGO Health to Present Positive Clinical Data for Treating Non-Specific Low Back Pain With Digital Therapeutics at World Congress on Pain

JOGO digital therapeutics (JOGO-Gx) shows superior results to current treatments in alleviating non-specific low back pain.

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOGO Health Inc., a New Jersey-based, privately held digital therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for chronic pain and neuromuscular (NM) conditions, today announced that it will present positive data on using its signature solution, JOGO-Gx, to treat patients with non-specific low back pain at the 19th World Congress on Pain held at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in Toronto from Sept. 19-25, 2022.

Non-specific low back pain is one of the most common reasons Americans miss work or leave jobs entirely. A professional organization estimates 200 million US productivity hours are consequently lost every year and nearly 40 million workers suffer from non-specific low back pain. Addressing a reduced quality of life while lacking an understanding of treatment options, clinicians and patients are often tempted to rely on medication alone.

Unlike most chronic pain studies relying on subjective numerical scales, this trial also used quantitative sensory testing (QST) instruments to evaluate physical responses. Conducted during the pandemic, the year-long clinical study assessed patients with non-specific back pain who had received traditional treatments before using JOGO. "Compared to baseline waitlist comparison groups, the JOGO-Gx group demonstrated statistically significant changes in pain intensity, pain interference and low back pain reduction. The most significant improvement was the reduction of pain disability (p<0.001)," JOGO Health's Chief Scientific Officer, Gary Krasilovksy, PT. PhD, explains. Reducing back pain disability is critical for helping people suffering from chronic conditions to return to productive lives.

With numerous clinics temporarily closed due to the pandemic, study participants mediated pain using JOGO-Gx telehealth.

JOGO Health's CEO, Sanjai Murali, describes one real-world patient's experience with JOGO-Gx digital therapeutics for non-specific lower back pain: "After a string of failed treatments, including physical therapy, the patient was pain-free for the first time in 10 years, returning to a normal lifestyle."

According to JOGO Health's President and Co-Founder, Siva Nadarajah, JOGO-Gx could be an alternative to opioids and pain killers: "In previously published clinical studies on chronic lower back pain, opioids such as Tapentadol ER and Oxycodone CR revealed significantly less pain reduction than JOGO-Gx. Although we didn't conduct a head-to-head study, data show JOGO-Gx could be superior to opioids in treating chronic lower back pain."

JOGO Health is a digital therapeutics company founded after over nine years of thorough research and testing. Built on the pioneering work of late Dr. Joe Brudny, New York University's Rusk Rehabilitation Center, and Dr. Gordon Silverman, Rockefeller University, JOGO uses wearable sensors and an AI driven app to treat chronic pain, Parkinson's tremors and other movement disorders associated with neurological conditions via telemedicine.

