Cool Company Ltd. (COOL) – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022

/EIN News/ -- Hamilton, Bermuda, September 15, 2022

Cool Company Ltd. advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on September 30, 2022.  The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to September 9, 2022.

A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy, and associated information can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.coolcoltd.com and attached to this press release. The notice and associated information will also be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


 

Primary Logo

