Girard Avenue (U.S. 30) Daytime Lane Closures October 3-7 for Bridge Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Single lane closures are scheduled on Girard Avenue (U.S. 30) in both directions between 34th Street and 38th Street in Philadelphia on Monday, October 3, through Friday, October 7, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for bridge construction under a project to replace the structure that carries four lanes of traffic and the SEPTA Route 15 trolley over CSX railroad tracks in the Parkside neighborhood of Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.



Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.



The scope of work on this project includes replacement of the bridge superstructure, rehabilitation of the stone support abutments and construction of a dedicated right turn lane on the eastbound Interstate 76 ramp to Girard Avenue (U.S. 30). The SEPTA trolley tracks will also be replaced across the bridge.



Neshaminy Constructors Inc. is the general contractor on the $4.29 million project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

