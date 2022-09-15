Men Personal Care Market Size is Rise Across the Globe and Witness Huge Growth by Key Players to 2030

Men Personal Care Market 2021 - 2030

The men personal care market analysis is done according to segmentation on the basis of type, age group, price point, distribution channel, and region.

Players in the global market have a significant opportunity in North America due to an increase in disposable income of consumers.” — Aniket Kadam

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Men Personal Care Market by Type, Age Group, Price Point, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,”. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenario, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

The global men personal care market size was valued at $124.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $276.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Changes in corporate lifestyle, product differentiation, and surge in urbanization drive the growth of the global men personal care market. However, surge in ingredient prices and packaging costs and fatal effects of chemicals hinder the market growth. On the other hand, changes in consumer lifestyle and penetration of online shopping present new opportunities in the coming years.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1701

Men personal care products are non-medicinal consumable products designed for men to use for personal care and grooming. The products can be rubbed, poured, sprinkled, sprayed on, or otherwise applied to the body for cleansing, toning, moisturizing, hydrating, conditioning, massaging, coloring/decorating, soothing, deodorizing, perfuming, and styling. The men personal care market provides a wide range of products, including deodorants, shampoos, shaving gels, aftershaves, bar soaps, and moisturizing creams, at varying prices to meet the needs and purchasing power of consumers.

The men personal care market analysis is done according to segmentation on the basis of type, age group, price point, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the men personal care market segment is categorized into hair care, shaving, oral care, personal cleanliness, skin care, and others. As per age group, it is divided into 18-29 years, 30-59 years, and 60 years and above. Based on price point, it is fragmented into low, medium, and high. According to distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarkets & supermarkets, drug stores or pharmacy, mass merchandiser, departmental stores, mono-brand stores, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region wise, the men personal care market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on type, the oral care segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the global men personal care market, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to its frequent usage and unavailability of suitable substitutes.

Based on distribution channel, the drug stores or pharmacy segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global men personal care market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to extended store hours, drive-through locations, and availability of wide range of personal care products. However, the mono-brand stores segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global men personal care market, and is estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in the aging population in countries such as the U.S. and Canada and increase in internet penetration.

Need a Discount? Getting Exclusive Discount And Free Consultation @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1701

The key players in the global men personal care market include Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), P&G Co. (P&G) (U.S.), L’Oréal S.A. (France), The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (U.S.), Unilever (UK), Avon Products, Inc. (U.S.), Kao Corporation (Japan), Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S), Beiersdorf Akteingesellschaft (AG) (Germany), and Shiseido Company Ltd. (Japan). Other players in the value chain, even though not profiled in the report, include Combe, Inc., Conaire Corporation, Revlon, Inc., Godrej Industries Ltd., Mary Kay, Inc., and Amway Corporation.

Reason to Buy:

○ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Men Personal Care market.

○ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

○ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Men Personal Care Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

○ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

○ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

○ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Related Reports:

○ Cotton Personal-Care Product Market is estimated to reach $ 19,157.6 million by 2028

○ Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products Market is projected to reach $54,755.1 million by 2030

○ Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2029

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ayurvedic-health-and-personal-care-products-market

Men’s Hair Care and Styling Products Market

○ Men's Swimwear Market Top Factors That Are Leading The Demand Around The Globe

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mens-swimwear-market-A14342

○ Wet Shave Market Will Show An Increase Of By 2027, Report

https://alliedmarketresearch.com/wet-shave-market-A07780

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research