Luxury Blockchain Brand, Metagolden Reinvents Traditional Retail with HW3 NFT Collection and DAO

Fashion Savants join forces with Web3’s finest to form House of Web3: The Fashion House of the Future

UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metaverse (September, 2022) Just a little more than one year ago the world’s first phygital (physical-digital) luxury brand was conceived. Metagolden surged into the NFT space via fine,18k gold jewelry paired with digital NFT art. Snatched up immediately by vanguard, trend-setting retailer Fred Segal in Los Angeles, Moda Operandi followed suit and a host of activations and partnerships.

Entrepreneur Francine Ballard’s recent alignment with Web3 power players and celebrities (Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, Paris Hilton) as a founding member of Blockchain Friends Forever (BFF), has solidified her status as a woman of considerable influence in the new digital order. Her next project aims higher and farther than any to date.

Rooted in the fundamental ideals of community and collective ownership, HW3 will be a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) meaning that its members will dictate how it operates and functions - and be rewarded via tokens for their efforts. The first 100 holders will consist of high-profile tastemakers as well as best-in-class marketers, investors, gamers and influencers with a collective reach of over 10 million crypto-native consumers.

HW3 strives to keep the roadmap simple for “normies”. The first 100 holders will be personally selected by Ballard, who will then each be granted three (3) invitations of their own. These NFTs will be airdropped and eventually the collection will open to the general public for mint. In 2023, the House plans to do one “drip” per month with offerings more akin to what a luxury shopper actively seeks- for instance, a cashmere hoodie track suit or a limited-edition pair of Manolo Blahniks. Each is tied to a digital twin asset and can be purchased via credit card or crypto currency on Metagolden.io.

Says Ballard: “The scarcity is what drives the value. You don’t have to be in the crypto world to know that the idea of ‘status’ has been flipped on its head. This is a new era and there will be tremendous innovation and transformation with digital fashion and all that comes with it. Emerging brands like Metagolden and HW3 will define the next generation of consumers- from the ground up.”