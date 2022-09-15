BlackFin Group Recruits Michael Harris to Head Mortgage Servicing Business Practice
Industry veteran joins growing consultancy to support the Servicing industry.
There is and will continue to be a driving need for mortgage servicers to prioritize strategy, operations, compliance, policies and procedures, process improvement, and system optimization.”DENVER, CO, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, announced today that Michael Harris will join the company as Managing Director, Partner – Mortgage Servicing Practice. Harris initially stepped in as a loaned executive from Jennick Asset Management to complete some policies & procedures development. Going forward, Harris will build out the mortgage servicing practice at BlackFin, offering critical strategies, frameworks, and services that will help servicers reduce costs and increase revenues.
— Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO
“Michael joins us with an absolutely impressive resume, knowledge set, and network that together make him a very valuable addition to the team,” said Keith Kemph, President and CEO of BlackFin Group. “Michael and I agree that there is and will continue to be a driving need for mortgage servicers to prioritize strategy, operations, compliance, policies and procedures, process improvement, and system optimization. BlackFin Group will look forward to the continued opportunity to help mortgage servicers navigate these and other challenges. Michael will lead our efforts to support this industry.”
Harris has over 20 years’ experience as a senior executive in the mortgage servicing and outsourced corporate services industries. Prior to BlackFin, Harris founded Jennick Asset Management, a firm he still serves as President & CEO.
Previously, he was President of Exceleras, a provider of REO disposition software, President of Carrington Property Services and President of Stewart Asset Recovery. He has led default servicing, asset management and technology companies and has proven leadership skills and a track record of managing superior operational performance while maintaining innovative growth, productivity, and quality.
Over the years Harris has developed a diversified mortgage servicing background, including developing the pilot outsourced management programs for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and HUD as well as working with the top mortgage servicing and capital markets organizations.
“The culture at BlackFin is fantastic. Keith has built a very collaborative company based on open communication and I’m very excited about what we can bring to the industry from this platform,” Harris said. “Keith has done a great job pulling this consultancy together and I’m very proud to be lending my knowledge and experience to the team.”
Harris can be reached at mharris@blackfin-group.com.
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
