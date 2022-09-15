Electric Scooter Battery Market Recorded 21.6% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2031

Allied Analytics

Rise in electric vehicle infrastructure across several economies & increase in fuel prices have boosted the growth of the global electric scooter battery market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global electric scooter battery market was pegged at $1.0 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.3 billion by 2030, growing at CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2030. The rapid growth in the transportation sector uses a lot of fuel that increases pollution and global warming. To promote the use of clean and energy-efficient vehicles lightweight lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery is used to provide voltage to the motor. It has high energy densities than other batteries and a smaller battery size makes it suitable for use in electric scooters.

The dependency on lightweight electric vehicles is increasing rapidly owing to zero carbon emission, low operating and maintenance costs, and other factors. Moreover, significant fiscal incentives spurred the uptake of light-duty electric vehicles; thus, scaled up the growth of electronic vehicles and battery industries. This has led both government and key manufacturing companies to invest in building charging infrastructure to provide efficient and advanced charging facilities to customers. For instance, according to a report published by International Energy Agency (IEA), the governments of countries such as China, the U.S., Switzerland, and others, have provided support for electronic vehicle charging infrastructure through measures such as direct investment to install publicly accessible chargers or incentives for EV owners to install charging points at home. This is expected to lead the customers to become more linear toward using electric scooters, which in turn may boost the growth of the electric scooters battery market during the forecast period.

Rise in electric vehicle infrastructure across several economies and increase in fuel prices have boosted the growth of the global electric scooter batteries market. However, potential threat associated with improper discarding of sealed lead-acid batteries hampers the market growth. On the contrary, advent of lightweight Li-ion batteries presents new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The electric scooter battery market is segmented on the basis of product type, capacity, and region.

On the basis of product type, the Li-ion segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period. The report includes analysis of other segments such as Lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP), Lithium polymer (LiPo), Sealed lead acid battery (SLA), and Nickel metal hydride battery (NiMH).

Based on capacity, the 1000-1500 Wh segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the 1500-2000 Wh segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period.

Region wise, the electric scooter battery market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific electric scooter battery market size is projected to witness growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and accounted for 97.2% electric scooter battery market share in 2020. The Indian government has launched several schemes to provide subsidies on the purchase of electric scooters. For instance, the faster adoption and manufacturing of electric vehicles in the India phase 2 (FAME 2) scheme provides subsidies on the purchase of electric scooters. This is anticipated to increase the sales of electric scooters which in turn may propel the growth of the electric scooter battery market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The global electric scooter battery industry includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Hunan CTS Technology Co. Ltd., Dande Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd., Maxvolt Energy, LG Energy Solution, Pure EV, Pastiche Energy Solutions, SmartPropel Lithium Battery, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Xupai Battery Inc.

• The Lithium-ion (Li-ion) is estimated to display the highest growth rate, in terms of revenue, registering a CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030.

• The 1500-2000 Wh type is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a high CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period