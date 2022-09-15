Stan Vick Media Announces The Launch of Its 11thestate Platform - The First Tech Player in The Class Action Industry.
11thestate.com is an independent crowd-sourced Platform that connects Investors and professional Attorneys for Securities Class Actions.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stan Vick Media, an emerging technology company, is pleased to announce the release of its first product, 11thestate.com, an independent crowd-sourced Platform for Securities Class Action Cases. It is intended to reshape a conservative and complex legal industry.
The Platform is a place where Investors can go to voice complaints and demonstrate objections, for example, to stock price fluctuations caused by the company's decisions. It is an amalgamation of aggrieved investors’ opinions.
11thestate.com provides each Investor with the functionality to initiate a complaint or suspicion in the form of a Case or join existing ones, form groups, and together with other Investors select the best-in-class attorney for transforming the Platform Case into a real lawsuit and further representing them in court. The platform allows Investors to monitor actions and settlements relating to their investments and join in on any Case in just a few seconds.
Attorneys and Law Firms benefit from 11thestate.com by gaining access to a vast number of prospective class action cases, potential plaintiffs, and they have access to a dedicated communication channel without the risk of violating any ethical norms, regulations, and practices.
Corporations meanwhile gain an independent powerful tool to monitor the investor’s sentiment and analyze the cause-and-effect links that ultimately lead to a lawsuit. Such analytics may help to substantially improve the company’s corporate governance and mitigate future risks. Utilizing 11thestate may even prevent costly court proceedings.
“11thestate’s ambition is to contribute to the industry not only by our technology but also by helping to increase rights awareness, a freer flow of information for Investors, better prices for legal services, and a more efficient way to unite”. – that is how, Stan Vick, President of Stan Vick Media, outlines the mission of the Platform.
Over the last decade, Investors recovered more than $30 billion through securities class actions, albeit in an inefficient manner.
“There is simply not any single place where you can go if you think that your rights have been violated. We are excited to offer our technological solution. 11thestate.com is both a versatile and simple instrument to provide full transparency and an easy-to-use tool to the investment community.” – concluded Stan Vick.
ABOUT
Stan Vick Media is a team of professionals with broad experience in different fields ranging from legal and finance to biotechnology and space, who came together to bring groundbreaking technologies to society.
George Scott
Stan Vick Media Inc.
+1 302-261-8626
gs@11thestate.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other