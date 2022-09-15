Man Portable Military Electronics Market : Army, Navy, Air Force, and Homeland Security Industry Forecast 2022-2029

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Man Portable Military Electronics Market by Product Type (Portable Radio, Weapon Sight & Scopes, Thermal Imaging Systems, and Mini Unmanned Aerial Vehicles [M-UAVs]), Application (ISTAR, Communication, Command & Control, Optronics, Force Protection, and Others), and End User (Army, Navy, Air Force, and Homeland Security): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

Man portable military electronics systems are devices designed to improve combat effectiveness and connectivity, safety, and protection of land-based troop in battlefield and counter-terrorism operations. They transmit and receive signals, such as voice, video, and data by satellite-based connectivity. They perform intelligence, surveillance, acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) of targets. The man portable military electronic do not include hand-held weapons but include accessories such as gun sights and sniper scopes. These systems empower the troops by enhancing their safety and increasing their attacking & defensive capability.

Territorial surveillance is becoming important due to rise in territorial conflicts and terrorism operations. This has convinced countries to invest highly in military electronics domain, specifically, on man portable military electronics systems, thus substantially driving the market growth. On the contrary, high costs and unreliable satellite connectivity in remote areas is anticipated to limit the market growth.

However, advancements in newer technologies such as exoskeleton and electronic warfare systems are anticipated to offer new opportunities for the market growth. Further, improvement in the ergonomics of the existing electronics and reduction of the weight of electronic devices lead to increased investments in this market.

The man portable military electronics market is segmented by product type, application, end user, and region. By product type, it is divided into portable radio, weapon sight and scopes, thermal imaging systems, and Mini Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (M-UAVs). By application, the market is classified into ISTAR, communication, command and control, optronics, force protection and others. By end user it is categorized into army, navy, air force, and the homeland security. By region, the market studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

1. The global man portable military electronics market size has been analyzed across all regions.

2. Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

3. The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the man portable military electronics market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

4. Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

5. The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

6. The market analysis covers in-depth information of global man portable military electronics industry share of participants.

Key Players -

Harris Corporation

Rockwell Collins

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon

Thales SA

Safran

Others

