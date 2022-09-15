Electronic Health Records Market | Record Robust Compound Annual Growth Rate During 2021–2031

Electronic health record is used to provide clinical information such as health information & data, results management, order entry & support, & decision.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Electronic Health Records Market by Product, Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030", The global electronic health records market size was valued at $30,550.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $63,848.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Electronic health record is used to provide clinical information such as health information and data, outcome management, order entry and support, and decision support. The primary objective of the electronic health record (EHR) in the healthcare system is to manage the information needed by healthcare personnel to perform their work efficiently and effectively. Electronic health records are used to store and maintain important data from clinical patient information, administrative data management, patient report analysis, and clinical studies. Additionally, EHR software is used for medical billing procedures.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities -

Advancements in software technology in the healthcare sector and introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) in the development of EHR software drive the growth of the global electronic health records market. However, high cost of EHR services and concerns regarding patients' personal data and safety restrain the market growth. Contrarily, surge in R&D activities in cloud storage technology and increase in the number of EHR service providers create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario -

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospitalization of patients suffering from Covid-19 infection increased considerably. This led to increased demand for EHR for efficient management of patients and data. EHR software and systems played a crucial role in management and recording of patients data.

The cyber threats on EHR systems increased significantly during the pandemic as the utilization increased. These threats became more sophisticated and complex than before.

Leading Market Players -

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

CureMD Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems Corporation

General Electric Company

Greenway Health, LLC

Meditech

Praxis EMR

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the electronic health records market. Most of the hospitals are shut down due to COVID-19 and the ongoing lockdowns. The COVID-19 virus has serious and life-threatening impact on critically ill patients. However, EHRs are employed in data storage and management for COVID-19 vaccination, which contributes in the market growth.`

Based on the application, the EHR market is categorized into clinical application, administrative application, reporting in the health care system, health care financing, and clinical research demand. The clinical applications segment dominated the market in 2020 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, due to the increase in the geriatric population, the increase in the number of clinical trials and the advancement of research and development activities in the health sectors.

By end user, the EHR market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, specialty centers and others. The hospital segment dominated the market in 2020 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the increase in the number of hospitals, the development of health infrastructure and the initiatives undertaken by the government of various regions to develop advanced software in the hospitals.

Regionally, North America accounted for the majority of EHR's global market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period due to the presence of established healthcare infrastructure and a key provider of EHR services. Asia-Pacific is expected to see profitable growth, due to the demand for advanced healthcare facilities and rising healthcare costs for patients.

