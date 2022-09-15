SLU, NGA to host annual Geo-Resolution Conference focusing on climate change

ST. LOUIS – The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and Saint Louis University (SLU) will co-host the annual Geo-Resolution conference Wednesday, Sept. 28, at SLU.

Geo- Resolution is an annual conference that encourages collaboration between government, academic and industry partners to foster geospatial technology innovation and applications, connect geospatial experts and students, and grow the geospatial ecosystem in the greater St. Louis region.

This year’s conference will feature NGA Director Vice Adm. Frank D. Whitworth; SLU President Fred. P. Pestello, Ph.D.; Esri Founder and President Jack Dangermond; and Holden Thorp, Ph.D., editor-in-chief of the Science family of journals. The conference is free to register. It will be held in-person at Saint Louis University and will be streamed live on the conference web site for remote viewing as well.

During Geo-Resolution 2022, titled “Geospatial Perspectives on Climate Change: Predicting and Mitigating Effects,” experts will explore geospatial technologies, methodologies and systems used to track and predict climate change more effectively and mitigate its effects on human populations, geopolitical tensions and global relations.

Issues to be addressed include:

Geopolitical implications due to changing or declining water resources

Climate-related strains on energy resources and food systems

Population migration related to changes in climate

Innovative commercial applications to predict or mitigate effects

Climate-related health consequences

Participants will have the opportunity to talk with geospatial experts from government and academic institutions, innovation hubs, start-up support companies and nonprofit organizations.

The conference is structured to allow student participants access to experts in geospatial science and technology. Students will have the opportunity to join local leaders from industry, academia and government to explore geospatial career opportunities. There will be a “Young Mentors” panel for high-school students, a student poster session, a career fair and networking activities.

The conference is free and open to the public. Advance registration is required at: https://registration.socio.events/e/georesolution2022

For a schedule of events, panelists and speakers, visit: https://taylorgeospatial.org/georesolution/

Geo-Resolution 2022 Conference Details:

8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. A networking social will follow the conference. Where: Saint Louis University’s Busch Student Center, 20 North Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, Mo., 63103.

Saint Louis University’s Busch Student Center, 20 North Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, Mo., 63103. Note: Media with specific interview requests for NGA, please contact NGA Public Affairs at publicaffairs@nga.mil.

About NGA

NGA delivers world-class geospatial intelligence that provides a decisive advantage to policymakers, warfighters, intelligence professionals and first responders.

NGA is a unique combination of intelligence agency and combat support agency. It is the world leader in timely, relevant, accurate and actionable geospatial intelligence. NGA enables the U.S. intelligence community and the Department of Defense to fulfill the president’s national security priorities to protect the nation.

For more information about NGA, visit us online at www.nga.mil, on Facebook or on Twitter.

About SLU

Founded in 1818, Saint Louis University is one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious Catholic institutions. Rooted in Jesuit values and its pioneering history as the first university west of the Mississippi River, SLU offers nearly 13,000 students a rigorous, transformative education of the whole person. At the core of the University’s diverse community of scholars is SLU’s service-focused mission, which challenges and prepares students to make the world a better, more just place.