Aerosol Propellants Market Trend and Growing Demand in Healthcare Industry Will Drive Growth 2027 | Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global aerosol propellants market is projected to reach USD 12.06 billion by 2027. The Aerosol Propellants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from USD 8.16 billion in 2019 to USD 12.06 billion in 2027. The primary factor leading to growth is expected to be the increased demand for aerosol products like air fresheners, paints, and deodorants. In addition, the growing application of products in the field of personal care should fuel demand.

Growth is anticipated to be driven by increased use of aerosol in cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and personal healthcare products. The rising demand for aerosol propellants also boosts the growing health care industry in emerging economies. Moreover, the increasing demand for fragrances is fueling growth because of increased consumer spending power.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Report: Arkema Group, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Akzo Nobel N.V., Honeywell International Inc., National Gas Company SAOG, The Chemours Company, Aveflor A.S., Aeropres Corporation, Grillo Werke AG, Emirates Gas LLC, BOC Industrial Gases U.K. and Company, Solvay, The Linde Group, SRF Limited, AlzChem AG and Yara International, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Increased concerns regarding hygiene and flourishing home decor markets are expected to drive market growth for household applications for aerosol propellants.

Another factor anticipated to fuel global demand growth for Aerosol Propellants is the increase in output yield trends in the limited urban region.

Easy raw material availability affects manufacturing and aerosol propellant prices. The emergence of natural gas reserves is expected to improve hydrocarbon production and thus drive the demand.

The growing adoption of DME by developing economies is expected to drive market growth because of its low toxicity and economical pricing.

Increasing production of automobiles is expected to fuel demand for paints and coatings, which is anticipated to grow product demand over the forecast period.

The market is driven by development in the use of aerosol propellants in personal care and home care products, the use of environmentally friendly aerosol propellants in industrial and technical goods, an increase in consumer disposable income, and technological developments in the aerosol industry.

Propellant Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Liquefied Gas

Compressed Gas

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Nitrous Oxide

DME

Hydrocarbons

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Medical

Automotive

Paints & Coatings

Personal Care

Household

Others

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Aerosol Propellants market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Aerosol Propellants market.

The global Aerosol Propellants market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

