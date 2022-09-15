Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Miami and New York City

Assistant Secretary for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina will travel to Miami, Florida, on September 15, 2022, to participate in Smart City Expo USA. She will take part in a panel discussion on how cities can help achieve global climate goals and will meet with leaders on plastic pollution, sustainable urban development, and the new “Cities Forward” initiative, a capacity-building and diplomatic engagement program focused on solving urban issues ranging from sustainability to inclusion to climate resiliency.

From Friday, September 16 – Friday, September 23, Assistant Secretary Medina will travel to New York City for side events during the 77th United Nations General Assembly High Level Week. She will participate in discussions on ending plastic pollution with business leaders, NGOs, and international leaders; discuss the importance of protecting environmental defenders; advance U.S. objectives on combating nature crime and illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and conserving our lands and waters as part of the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People. Assistant Secretary Medina will also moderate a discussion with the Local2030 Islands Network on clean energy and climate resilience.

For press inquiries, contact OES-PA-DG@state.gov.