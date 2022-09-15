Sperm Bank Market Growing at a CAGR 4.8% | Key Player - Cryo-Save Group, Androcryos CC

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sperm bank market size was USD 5.28 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Strategic collaborations and investments aimed at expanding existing storage facilities and proving better healthcare services is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

For instance, on 1 March 2022, Ro, which is a leading and direct-to-patient healthcare company headquartered in New York, U.S., announced to acquire Dadi, a fertility company specializing in sperm testing, analysis, and storage. In addition, the company has acquired Modern Fertility, fastest-growing women's health company in the U.S. These acquisitions will allow Ro to offer a suite of at-home fertility services, allowing individuals or couples to regain control of their fertility journey. In addition, rising rates of male infertility around the world have also contributed to market revenue growth. For instance, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is working to raise awareness about various benefits of semen analysis and storage, which are critical fertility services.

Regulatory policies and initiatives aimed at regulating in vitro fertilization clinics is a key factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, in India, the center has proposed assisted reproductive technology bill to regulate the sector that is expected to leapfrog in the coming years but requires assistance for now. It also promotes ethical assisted reproductive technology practices and aims to establish protocols for conducting assisted reproductive procedures and in vitro fertilization techniques in vitro fertilization clinics and egg or sperm banks. This bill requires assisted reproductive technology clinics to be registered with National Registry of Banks and Clinics of India.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Sperm Bank Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Sperm Bank industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Sperm Bank market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro-and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Sperm Bank market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline.

Some major companies in the global market report include

Cryo-Save Group, Androcryos CC, New England Cryogenic Center, Indian Spermtech, California Cryobank, Seattle Sperm Bank, Fairfax Cryobank, Inc., London Sperm Bank, Xytek, and Baby Quest Cryobank Pvt. Ltd.

Key Highlights From the Report

The semen Analysis segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Abnormalities in sperm delivery, volume, and concentration, among other things, are driving revenue growth of this segment. Semen analysis is performed to assess male fertility, to confirm the success of vasectomy and for veterinary applications such as artificial insemination and animal breeding.

The known donor segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increased demand for reproductive procedures, such as Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) and in vitro fertilization is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. A known donor is someone who donates sperm for the purpose of assisted reproductive technology.

In vitro fertilization segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing cases of male and female infertility, as well as significant investments in the medical tourism industry, particularly in emerging economies, are major factors driving revenue growth in this segment. According to Fertility Treatment Abroad, Brazil has 150 infertility treatment centers and over 20 medical centers.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing elderly population, declining egg quality, and significant investments in healthcare are major factors driving market revenue growth in this region.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global sperm bank market based on service type, donor type, end-uses, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Sperm Storage

Semen Analysis

Genetic Consultation

Donor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Known Donor

Anonymous Donor

End-Uses Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Donor Insemination

In Vitro Fertilization

Global Sperm Bank Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Sperm Bank market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Sperm Bank market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Sperm Bank market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Sperm Bank industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

