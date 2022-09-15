Brucellosis Vaccines Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future Opportunities 2022-2028 | CZ Vaccines, Colorado, Hester Bio

Brucellosis Vaccines Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brucellosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria. Animals that are most commonly infected include sheep, cattle, goats, pigs, and dogs, among others. These disease can also occur in humans when they are in contact with infected animals or animal products contaminated with bacteria.

The global Brucellosis Vaccines Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 224.64 million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of brucellosis is expected to drive the global brucellosis vaccines market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to an article published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a series of databases relevant to biotechnology and biomedicine, brucellosis is the world’s most widespread zoonotic disease, a type of disease that passes from an animal to a human. The source stated that there are a reported 500,000 cases of human brucellosis each year, globally. However, true incidence is estimated to be 5,000,000 to 12,500,000 cases each year, globally.

⏩ Top Key Manufacturers of the Report:

• Merck & Co., Inc.*

• CZ Vaccines

• Colorado Serum Company

• Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

• Hester Biosciences Limited

• Veterinary Technologies Corporation

• Jordan Bio-industries Center

• Laboratorios Tornel

• Fivet Animal Health

• VETAL Animal Health Products Inc.

Scope of the Report:

The Global Brucellosis Vaccines market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2022-2028). The report comprises various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

⏩ Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Type:

RB51 Vaccine

S19 Vaccine

B19 Vaccine

Others (45/20 vaccine, SR82 vaccine, etc.)

By Application:

Cattle

Sheep

Goat

Others (swine, horses, etc.)

Regional Analysis for Brucellosis Vaccines Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2016-2020

Base year - 2021

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]

Revenue and Sales Estimation:

Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized types and end-use industries. The report on the global Brucellosis Vaccines Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

✦ What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration the market carry during the forecast period?

✦ Which are the key factors driving the Brucellosis Vaccines market?

✦ What was the size of the emerging Brucellosis Vaccines market by value in 2022?

✦ What will be the size of the emerging Brucellosis Vaccines market in 2028?

✦ Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Brucellosis Vaccines market?

✦ What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the global Brucellosis Vaccines market?

