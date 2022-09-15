Qualtrics to Host Digital XM Innovation Event on Oct. 26

The company will unveil new product innovations on the XM Platform to help organizations connect more deeply with their customers and employees – and make business more human

Participants will get insights on connecting through deep listening in a conversation between Malcolm Gladwell and Stephanie Mehta, and learn how Adidas is using XM in groundbreaking new ways

Qualtrics XM, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that it will host XM Innovation 2022, a one-hour digital experience, on October 26.

Qualtrics will showcase new innovations that are helping make business more human by enabling them to listen, understand, and act with empathy. Companies that will win in their markets are those that can quickly understand their customers and employees, so they can identify their friction points and take action.

The event will feature New York Times Bestselling Author Malcolm Gladwell in conversation with former Fast Company Editor Stephanie Mehta. And Adidas' head of people analytics, will discuss how the company is uncovering actionable insights that have transformed the way the company thinks about its investment into employee experiences.

"In today's environment, companies must understand what matters most to their customers and employees, so they can uncover unmet needs and deliver phenomenal experiences," said Qualtrics President of Product and Engineering Brad Anderson. "The innovations we are unveiling across our platform address something that is on the minds of business leaders everywhere this year – making business more human, by tuning into feedback and responding with action, quickly and at scale."

This engaging, informative event is free, and will be broadcasted at 10 am PT on October 26.

