The Minority Business Development Agency Hosts 2022 National Minority Enterprise Development Week Conference and Buy MBE Day

Washington, DC, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) will host the 39th annual National Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week Conference from September 18-23, 2022. The 2022 National MED Week theme, "Power in Capital. Strength in Equity," will highlight MBDA and the Biden-Harris Administration's mission to empower minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs by expanding Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) access to capital, contracts, and networks to create a more equitable and stronger economy for all Americans. MBDA will host and in-person conference and livestreamed events.

This year's MED Week Conference will be the first since President Joe Biden signed the Minority Business Development Act of 2021, mandating MBDA's elevation into a pivotal government agency leader and prioritizing the success of America's MBEs like never before. The act expands the reach and scope of the organization, including the recent Senate confirmation of MBDA's first-ever Under Secretary, Donald R. Cravins, Jr.

"This year's MED Week is a signal to the nation that we are prioritizing the success of the minority business community like never before," said Don Cravins Jr., Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development. "MBEs will receive cutting edge insight into opportunities to grow their businesses, as well as a deeper understanding of the Biden-Harris Administration's historic investments in building a stronger, more equitable economy. This year's MED Week theme is ‘Power in Capital. Strength in Equity.' We are empowering minority-owned businesses by opening doors closed to them for far too long. By creating a more equitable business ecosystem, we become stronger as a nation."

National MED Week features dynamic speakers across trending business industry topics and an awards ceremony, where individuals and organizations are honored for exceptional commitments and contributions to minority business growth. The MED Week Awards are the highest national recognition a minority-owned firm can receive from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The conference culminates with the 2022 Buy MBE Day—the Agency's initiative to directly support minority business enterprises (MBEs)—on Saturday, September 24. MBDA's Buy MBE Day is a nationwide movement to encourage commercial support for the millions of MBEs helping fuel America's economy. All are encouraged to support their local minority-owned business community by shopping and purchasing goods and services from them in person and online.

MBDA 2024822332 MBDAPublicAffairs@MBDA.gov